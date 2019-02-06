Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order due in autumn, more NFS and PvZ coming

Electronic Arts have said that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new boldly go ’em up from Titanfall developers Respawn Entertainment, should launch in autumn 2019. We still don’t know much of anything about the game, but there’s a wee update for you from EA’s latest earnings conference call for investors. They also mentioned that a new Need For Speed Game is in the works, which is no surprise, plus another Plants vs. Zombies, which is a little more surprising. Plus that mysterious new Titanfall… thing.

EA chief operating officer Blake Jorgensen muttered in yesterday’s numberblast that they are looking forward to delivering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the autumn, “new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles”, and supporting Titanfall’s new free-to-play battle royale spin-off Apex Legends while also working on “related Titanfall experiences.”

That’s a lot of mysteries. All we know about Jedi: Fallen Order is that it’s set in one of those periods where Jedi were hunted. We know nothing about the new NFS, though so what. I’d probably expect the new PvZ to be another Garden Warfare, the class-based multiplayer shooter series than somehow grew from PopCap’s tower defence game. And as for Titanfall and its Titans, we know something involving them is coming later this year, but not what or how or… don’t get your hopes up for Titanfall 3.

Titanfall 2 has given me great confidence that Respawn can capture the most important part of Star Wars: friendly robots who make funny noises. I don’t know how well they’ll handle the other key elements, namely songs that make you start humming the Superman theme and silly critters who make funny noises, but fingers crossed.

EA’s other big Star Wars game, the one that was once being led by Uncharted wizard Amy Hennig at Visceral Games, apparently is trapped in an endless cycle of scrapping and salvaging and switching developers.

The company also announced during the earnings blast that their business has once again done some numbers, and the numbers are big, but they had expected the numbers would be bigger, so they hope to do more big numbers soon.

CEO Andrew Wilson said that EA “are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players.” Jorgensen added that they’re “making adjustments to improve execution and we’re refocusing R&D.”

Good grief, they’re doing executions now? The megacorps have gone too far.