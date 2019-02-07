Fortnite challenges: Week 10 challenges, Snowfall challenges, Battle Pass challenges
The final set of challenges for Season 7 of Fortnite have now dropped, meaning that we now know all of the objectives you need to complete in order to complete your Battle Pass. Season 7 featured a wide range of tasks to complete, some of which require a little bit more intel to locate the exact positions on the map. So this guide hub will have all the details for both free and Battle Pass challenges.
Fortnite challenges guide hub (Week 10 update)
With the game being the global sensation that it is, there’s a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress, and the challenges you can seek to complete. Head over to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to get started.
Fortnite Season 7 Challenges
Season 7 began late last year on 6th December 2018. The theme is a holiday themed one, and saw a few big changes. Flush Factory and Greasy Grove are now gone, along with the addition of ziplines, new icy terrain, and a new vehicle that has been dominating the meta in the form of the X-4 Stormwing (Psst, there’s more on that in our Fortnite vehicles guide). It also introduced some free challenges in the form of the 14 Days Of Fortnite challenges and the current Ice Storm event, as well as some new cosmetic items such as wraps for weapons.
Below are all the challenges in Fortnite Season 7. Some of these challenges require you to find things dotted across the map, so these will have links within the tables. Click on the link to be taken through to the guide page which will tell you how to find the object/location in question and what you need to do once you’ve found them. Since this is the final week of Season 7, the challenge list should be fully complete, so make sure you glance at the guide pages within should you need further assistance.
Week 10
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Place a Mounted Turret or Damage Trap in different matches.
|3
|Free
|Normal
|Search chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot.
|7
|Free
|Normal
|Assault Rifle Eliminations.
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents.
|200
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Get a score of 5 or more at Shooting Galleries. (Staged Challenge)
|Stage 1: East of Wailing Woods.
Stage 2: North of Retail Row
Stage 3: East of Paradise Palms
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches.
|3
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Visit Expedition Outposts in a single match.
|4
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 9
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Use a Sneaky Snowman in different matches
|3
|Free
|Normal
|Land on five locations in different matches (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Retail Row
Stage 2: Frosty Flights
Stage 3: Haunted Hills
Stage 4: Shifty Shafts
Stage 5: Dusty Divot
|Free
|Normal
|Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Golden balloon locations
|10
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Sundial location
Giant metal dog head location
|3
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Eliminate players with the shotgun
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Complete time trials with the X-4 Storm Plane
|2
X-4 Stormwing Time Trials
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 8
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Place a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad in different matches.
|3
|Free
|Normal
|Build Structures
|250
|Free
|Normal
|Search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed
|1
|Free
|Hard
|Visit two different named locations in a single match. (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Paradise Palms and Salty Springs
Stage 2: Junk Junction and Loot Lake
Stage 3: Haunted Hills and Wailing Woods
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Search chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge
|7
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Explosive weapon eliminations
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle.
|100
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 7
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Visit all Expedition Outposts (Expedition Outpost locations)
|7
|Free
|Normal
|Use a Rift or Rift-To-go in different matches
|3 matches
|Free
|Normal
|Eliminate enemies with pistols
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Land in various locations
(Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Salty Springs
Stage 2: Happy Hamlet
Stage 3: Wailing Woods
Stage 4: Junk Junction
Stage 5: Paradise Palms
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Search chests in Loot Lake or Frosty Flights
|7
|Battle Pass
|Normal
|Destroy a flying Stormwing
|1
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Deal damage in a single match (Staged Challenge)
|Stage 1: 200 damage
Stage 2: 300 damage
Stage 3: 400 damage
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 6
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Search an Ammo Box in different named locations
|7
|Free
|Medium
|Chilly Gnome locations
|7
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Visit two specific locations in a single match (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Polar Peaks and Tilted Towers
Stage 2: Lucky Landing and Retail Row
Stage 3: Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw
|Ice Puck 150m throw location
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal damage with different weapons (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Deal 200 damage with SMGs
Stage 2: Deal 200 damage with Assault Rifles
Stage 3: Deal 200 damage with Grenades, Clingers, and Stink Bombs
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Deal damage with different weapons in a single match
|5 in one match
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 5
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Land in five locations (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Polar Peak
Stage 2: Fatal Fields
Stage 3: Tomato Temple
Stage 4: Loot Lake
Stage 5: Snobby Shores
|Free
|Medium
|Deal 5000 damage to enemy structures
|5000
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate three enemies with suppressed weapons
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Water Tower location
Ranger Tower location
Air Traffic Control Tower location
|Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower
Stage 2: Dance on top of a Ranger Tower
Stage 3: Dance on top of an Air Traffic Control Tower
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms
|7
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree
|Tomato Temple Battle Star location
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Eliminate three opponents from closer than 5m away
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 4
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Fireworks locations
|3 out of a possible 14.
|Free
|Medium
|Use an X-4 Stormwing in 5 matches
|5
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate enemies at Expedition outposts
|3 (there are 7 outposts)
|Free
|Hard
|NOMS sign letter locations
|Stage 1: Search for “O” west of Pleasant Park
Stage 2: Search for “S” in Wailing Woods
Stage 3: Search for “M” in Dusty Divot
Stage 4: Search for “N” under a frozen lake.
Stage 5: Visit NOMS in Retail Row
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Destroy wooden objects (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Destroy 80 chairs
Stage 2: Destroy 25 wooden utility poles.
Stage 3: Destroy 25 wooden pallets
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal 100 damage with a pickaxe to opponents
|100 damage – can be across multiple games.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Eliminate opponents in Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park
|3
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 3
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Ride a zipline in different matches
|5 in different matches.
|Free
|Medium
|Land in five different locations. (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Lonely Lodge
Stage 2: Pleasant Park
Stage 3: Lucky Landing
Stage 4: Lazy Links
Stage 5: Tilted Towers
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate two players with a legendary weapon
|2
|Free
|Hard
|Ski Lodge Battle Star location
|1 (behind the centre ski lodge)
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Ring two Doorbell locations in a single match
|2 doorbells required in 1 match. Can’t be in the same named area.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search chests in either Polar Peak or Tomato Temple
|7 required
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal damage with three different weapons (staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns.
Stage 2: Deal damage with pistols.
Stage 3: Deal damage with snipers.
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Week 2
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Search a chest in different named locations
|5 chests in 5 different locations (out of 21)
|Free
|Medium
|Damage opponents with different types of weapons
|5 different types of damage (out of 10).
|Free
|Medium
|Eliminate three opponents in either Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields.
|3
|Free
|Hard
|Piano locations and sheet music
|Play sheet music near Pleasant park.
Play sheet music near Lonely Lodge.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Complete an Abandoned Mansion dance off
|Just complete, you don’t need to win. Requires at least 1 other player.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Visit three sets of two locations in a match each (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park
Stage 2: Dusty Divot and Lonely Lodge
Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Tomato Temple
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Eliminate an opponent that is 50m away
|1
|Battle Pass
|Medium
Week 1
|Challenge
|Number required
|Type of Challenge
|Difficulty
|Pick up an item of each rarity
|1 of each rarity (5 in total)
|Free
|Medium
|Forbidden Dance locations
|7 out of 12.
|Free
|Medium
|Play matches with at least one elimination
|5
|Free
|Hard
|Crown of RVs dance location
Metal Turtle dance location
Submarine dance location
|Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs.
Stage 2: Dance on top of a metal turtle.
Stage 3: Dance on top of a submarine.
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Deal Headshot damage to opponents.
|500 damage
|Battle Pass
|Medium
|Search containers (Staged challenge)
|Stage 1: Search five ammo boxes in a single match.
Stage 2: Search three chests in a single match.
Stage 3: Search one supply drop in a single match.
|Battle Pass
|Hard
|Eliminate opponents in five different named locations.
|5 eliminations in 5 different locations (out of 21)
|Battle Pass
|Hard
Miscellaneous Challenges
Archived
- 14 Days of Fortnite Challenges (Offline as of 15th January)
- Ice Storm event (Offline as of 29th January)
- Fortnite Showtime challenges (Offline as of 5th February)
What you get with the Season 7 Battle Pass
Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. The Battle Pass for each season is currently priced at 950 V-Bucks. This likely means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.
You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want.
Tips for Fortnite challenges
A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. So before we go, here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.
- For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.
- In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.
- Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.
This concludes our weekly challenges guide, but there’s plenty more in our collection of guides for Fortnite. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.
