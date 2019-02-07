Fortnite Season 8 release date - Season 8 map changes, Earthquake leak, skins, theories

With Season 8 of Fortnite fast approaching and set to arrive in less than a month (and news of datamined files reaching the ears of any over the past few days), it’s high time we set a weather eye on the horizon and delve into all the theories, easter eggs, and information we’ve found on what to expect in this new season.

Our Fortnite Season 8 guide is packed with everything we know about the upcoming Season 8 release, detailing its start date as well as the most likely theories regarding map changes, events, skins, themes, and much more. So without further ado, let’s dive in!

When is Fortnite Season 8? Fortnite Season 8 release date

Thursday 28 February is when Season 7 of Fortnite is set to end, and Season 8 to begin. The end of Season 7 was delayed by two weeks beyond the customary ten weeks, so that the folks over at Epic Games could take a two-week break for Christmas.

Epic’s usual approach is to bring their servers offline at around 8 AM GMT to start off the new season, and the downtime usually lasts three-to-four hours. But after that, we’ll all be free to explore the new map and Battle Pass together for (presumably) the next ten weeks – meaning Season 8 will likely be with us until Thursday 9 May, whereupon Season 9 will begin.

Fortnite Season 8 Event – Earthquake Files Leaked

Recent datamining forays into the files of Fortnite: Battle Royale by Twitter user @FortTory have revealed a distinct possibility for Epic’s planned event to transition from Season 7 into Season 8 on the 28th February. According to the folders found under the “Events” directory in the game files, there are four recent or upcoming events in the works: Festivus (the recent Marshmello concert), Football (the Super Bowl), NewYear (an upcoming Lunar New Year-inspired event?) and…

Earthquake

That’s right, it looks as though Season 8 will be kicked off by an enormous earthquake across the island. And what better way to introduce a whole heap of map changes? Both the introduction of new areas and locations of interest and the destruction of old ones can very feasibly occur with a strong enough earthquake.

And for those of you saying “but this isn’t necessarily the Season 8 event, is it?” – players have begun to notice low tremors affecting their matches over the past few days. It’s tame and unintrusive for now, but according to what has been gleaned from the datamining attempts, the actual event could provoke tremors around 70 times stronger than what players are currently experiencing.

What does this mean for Fortnite and its map? We’re not sure. Rumours abound of the earthquake unleeashing a massive volcano to balance out the arctic biome introduced in Season 7, but no one knows if this will actually happen. We’re likely to see a great many cracks forming through the landscape though, perhaps leading into new underground locations akin to Shifty Shafts.

Fortnite Season 8 theme, skins, Battle Pass

One discovery made earlier in Season 7, which may indicate the theme of Season 8’s skins and Battle Pass, was a cluster of what appear to be giant dragon eggs hidden in a difficult-to-reach area under the castle atop Polar Peak. What’s more, you can clearly hear heartbeats emanating from the eggs if you are near enough to them – so whatever is inside is definitely alive, and waiting for the right moment to hatch.

This prompted reddit user LethalSnowmeme to post a lengthy theory explaining how we might soon see a resurgence of medieval and Arthurian-themed skins and phenomena for Season 8, much like we saw in Season 2, which brought with it numerous knight skins and accompanying cosmetic items. Backing up this claim is a recent update to Fortnite’s Save The World mode, which introduces a new medieval weapons set; and the previous release of the (hilariously game-breaking) Infinity Blade, which also resided atop Polar Peak, and alluded to Epic Games’s mobile game of the same name, which features a great deal of knightly and medieval imagery and themes.

Oh, and guess what? The Infinity Blade game also features dragons.

Whether we’ll see dragons taking the form of cosmetics such as dragon-bone pickaxes, or just as part of the spectacle which brings about the change in seasons remains unclear… But now that Epic have dipped their toes in the waters of aerial combat with the Stormwings, many players are asking whether it’s too far out of the realms of possibility that we might get rideable dragons. Or might we somehow be able to harness the power of the dragons in order to create new elemental weapons? Only time will tell; fortunately we won’t have too long to wait.

Fortnite Season 8 map changes

Rumours of what the overarching theme of Season 8 might be were also kickstarted by the appearance of a mysterious giant sphere of ice, poised in the sky just above Polar Peak, within which the Ice King resided for a short time. Back in January, an in-game event witnessed by many thousands of players simultaneously saw the Ice King emerge from his icy bubble and cast an ice storm which blanketed the entire map in snow, and unleashed icy versions of the zombies we last saw around Halloween of 2018 across the island. If you missed it, take a look at these cinematic shots caught by Reddit user “savage_star_gaming” below.

Since this time the snow and ice has thawed back to cover just less than half the island. But regardless, all this points to one thing: the elemental forces (fire, water, and earth) all have major roles to play in the coming weeks. The Ice Storm was predicted by a great many people after the sphere first appeared, and we believe this only consolidates our theory that Season 8 will bring a great deal of water to the map as the rest of the ice and snow thaws away in the transition from Winter to Spring. It may even be that the Earthquake is what hatches the eggs in the next in-game event, and fire-breathing dragons cause the island to melt into its Season 8 form in a matter of seconds.

But, I hear you ask, if we’re to see a multitude of springs and lakes crop up across the map in Season 8, won’t this be treading on Loot Lake’s toes a little? And water isn’t exactly the most fun terrain to navigate through, anyway, right?

That’s why some players are theorising that we’ll see some changes made to how players interact with water for Season 8. Perhaps instead of treading water we’ll be able to submerge ourselves completely? And with the recent expansion of Fortnite’s arsenal of vehicles, might we expect boat and submarines to make their first appearances? If this is indeed the case, it’s fun just imagining how the introduced verticality of underwater play might affect build battles and final circle fights.

Season 8 locations



The other question to ask is how existing locations might change, and whether new ones will be added and old favourites taken away. The advent of Season 7 disposed of Risky Reels, Greasy Grove, and Flush Factory. The first few weeks of Season 6 was dominated by a floating island that moved across the map from match to match. Travel back even further, and old favourites such as Moisty Mire were discarded in favour of new hotspots such as Paradise Palms and Westworld.

So how can we expect our favourite spots to fare against the onset of Season 8? A large earthquake would be very capable of transforming multiple areas across the map in the same moment, so we might well see major changes not just in the south-west snow-covered corner but to other areas of the map which have remained untouched for a long time, such as Junk Junction, or Salty Springs. It feels like the north-easy section of the island, dominated by Wailing Woods since Season 1, is long overdue some major changes. They added The Block, admittedly; but compared to the major towns in the other areas of the map, there’s still comparatively little of interest to lure players to the top-left corner.

Could it be that this volcano people are speculating will rise into being as a result of the earthquake will destroy Wailing Woods itself?

Whatever the changes may be, it’s safe to expect they will be elemental in nature, the result of fire, ice, and earth possibly all in the same moments. Let’s not forget that Epic needs to outdo the Ice Storm event for the Season 8 release, so we have to expect something really spectacular to rock the Fortnite map this time round.

That's just about everything we know so far on the upcoming arrival of Season 8 of Fortnite Battle Royale; but do check back here for all the latest information, as we track the activities of the map, the sphere, and everything else we deem to be of interest.