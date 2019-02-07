The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played… Earth 2140?

Cyborg imitation

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

7th February 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post An angry cyborg wants to eat you.

Command & Conquer will go down in history as a real-time strategy giant. Earth 2140 will be half-remembered as an imitator, a game that took as much of its lifeforce from Terminator 2 as it did from Westwood’s soldier-bossing. But I got to play this on a demo disc for PC Zone or something, and that makes it special, OK?

Earth 2140 (and the memory of that demo disc) epitomises for me the contrast between the explosive self-assurance of videogames and the reality of our homely mouse clicking. That clash between effervescent videogame pushers, with their dauntless zeal for cyberwarfare, and the child at home examining a menu screen. Don’t know what I mean? Let’s perform a small experiment. I want you to watch the entirety of this ludicrous intro sequence. Five minutes and 47 seconds of explosive 1990s action. Do not look away, do not pause, do not skip ahead. It is vital you watch and study the whole thing.

Done? Okay, now watch a bit of this.

Videogames.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Deep Rock Galactic unleashes new space-horrors from below

2

Anno 1800 running a free beta weekend before launch

3

Assassin's Creed III Remastered launches March with a healthy golden glow

17

Sea Of Thieves lets friends sail for free this week

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played… Earth 2140?

Cyborg imitation

1

Deep Rock Galactic unleashes new space-horrors from below

2

Anno 1800 running a free beta weekend before launch

3

Assassin's Creed III Remastered launches March with a healthy golden glow

17