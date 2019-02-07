The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Podcast: The best booby traps

Come listen, it's safe, honest

RPS

Hivemind

7th February 2019 / 6:00PM

First person to make a “booby” remark goes straight into the shark pit. We’re only interested in dangerous mechanisms that kill or maim over-confident explorers and other unsuspecting types. Yes, the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is talking about the deadliest, most disturbing, or otherwise silly death traps in videogames. Be they in temples, tombs or tunnels, traps can be anywhere, so long as it begins with a “T”. Alliteration is important.

Katharine joins us to celebrate the acid showers of Zero Escape and the hungry foxes of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider. Brendan is fond of the predictable jail cells of the Resident Evil 2 remake. And Alice B appreciates the mortal terror of Half-Life 2’s barnacles. But we also have time to have a wee “death traps quiz” and talk about other stuff we’ve been playing.

You can listen to the Electronic Wireless Show on Spotify or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. That sweet music lulling you toward a surprising spikey death is by Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Katharine’s graphics cards coverage is pretty thorough, actually

John’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider review

Uncharted 4 is basically the Goonies

Rain World has a lot of creepy animals

Fallout 3 baby bomb

The Bonfire Mimic was NOT a scrapped idea for Dark Souls, it was just some good fan art

Katharine loves the Zero Escape games

Again, these spike traps in Skyrim are brill

Things Katharine notices while benchmarking (supporters only)

Yakuza Kiwami is out soon for PC (and cheap!)

Purrrfect Date is not about shagging cats don’t be disgusting

Grange Hill is a bit heavy isn’t it?

Tagged with , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Romancing The Code: do not think about having sex with a cat in Purrfect Date

Just make up your own joke about pussy, I can't be bothered

3

Have You Played... Purrfect Date?

Who really wants to date a cat?

22

Unknown Pleasures: 5 fine forms of fun from Steam

Some pleasures are more unknown than others

27

The RPS Verdict - Resident Evil 2

Hats off to Mr. X

18

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

GTA Online cheat creator ordered to pay $150,000

Podcast: The best booby traps

Come listen, it's safe, honest

1

Fortnite challenges: Snowfall secret locations, week 10 secret banner location

20th Century Fox debuts indie development fund with Etherborn