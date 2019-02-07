Podcast: The best booby traps

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First person to make a “booby” remark goes straight into the shark pit. We’re only interested in dangerous mechanisms that kill or maim over-confident explorers and other unsuspecting types. Yes, the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is talking about the deadliest, most disturbing, or otherwise silly death traps in videogames. Be they in temples, tombs or tunnels, traps can be anywhere, so long as it begins with a “T”. Alliteration is important.

Katharine joins us to celebrate the acid showers of Zero Escape and the hungry foxes of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider. Brendan is fond of the predictable jail cells of the Resident Evil 2 remake. And Alice B appreciates the mortal terror of Half-Life 2’s barnacles. But we also have time to have a wee “death traps quiz” and talk about other stuff we’ve been playing.

You can listen to the Electronic Wireless Show on Spotify or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. That sweet music lulling you toward a surprising spikey death is by Jack de Quidt.

