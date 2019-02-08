Best PC gaming deals of the week - 8th February 2019

Happy Lunar New Year to those who celebrate it, and happy lunar deals week to those looking to pick up some cheap games at the same time. Your deals herald has had her work cut out for her for this week, as everyone under the sun (or should that be moon?) is getting in on some Lunar-based discount action. The good news is that I’ve done all the hard work for you and sifted through every deal I can find so you don’t have to, bringing you all the best PC gaming deals in one handy place so you don’t have to trawl through every single website yourself. Whether it’s cheap games, graphics cards or other PC components you’re after, there’s something here for everyone.

Game deals

Several stores are holding Lunar New Year sales this week, including Steam and their £5/$5 discount for anyone who spends over £30/$30, but there are lots of better savings to be had elsewhere if you’re willing to shop around.

Indeed, the best place to find Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (and its pictured pigs above) is Fanatical. While not technically part of the Lunar sale, those in the UK can still apply the promo code LUNAR8 to their shopping basket and nab it for just £22.07. That’s a smidge cheaper than GamesPlanet’s deal of £22.99, but it’s worth pointing out that Fanatical’s deal isn’t valid in the US unfortunately, so would-be assassins/pig herders in the US may well want to look at GamesPlanet’s deal instead, which is valid for US buyers.

Other top Fanatical Lunar deals include Northgard for 38% off, Frostpunk for 45% off, Cuphead for 26% off and Moonlighter for 45% off. Just remember to apply the LUNAR8 code at checkout to get the best price.

Those after Hitman 2 on the cheap should also head to GamesPlanet, where it’s currently on sale for 42% off – that’s £25.99 in the UK and $34.99 in the US.

Alternatively, GamesPlanet are holding a Curve Digital sale this weekend as well, with huge savings on Stealth Bastard Deluxe (just 70p at 90% off!), Human Fall Flat (£3.50 or 71% off), Hue (£1.75 or 85% off), Bomber Crew (£4.99 or 67% off), For the King (£5.99 or 61% off) and Flame in the Flood (£2.50 or 83% off) plus many more – all of which are significantly cheaper than they are on Steam right now.

And if that wasn’t enough, then you can also nab a bunch of Bandai Namco’s JRPGs on the cheap over at GamesPlanet this weekend, including Ni No Kuni II for 55% off, Tales of Berseria for 78% off and Tales of Symphonia for 75% off.

If you were eyeing up God Eater 3, however, then get yourself back over to Fanatical, where it’s currently 13% off in both the UK and the US (but sadly isn’t valid for the Lunar8 promo code).

Meanwhile, Humble are also doing a sale on the games published under their own label, including 45% off A Hat in Time, 20% off Wandersong, 55% off Mothergunship and 33% off Wizard of Legend to name just a few.

Humble are also having a Far Cry weekend, plus a big old Koei Tecmo sale, too, so if you’ve been waiting to get Nioh or Far Cry 5 on the cheap, then now’s the time to do so. Both games are, admittedly, the same price on Steam right now, but at least with Humble you get the added warm fuzzy feeling of having the option to give a bit to charity.

UK deals:

As I mentioned in my AMD Radeon 7 review, the prices of Nvidia’s RTX 2080 cards are finally starting to come down a bit now, and the cheapest one I’ve seen so far is this £640 MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus over at Ebuyer. That’s a tenner less than the Radeon 7, and is one of the lowest prices I’ve seen for this type of card since it launched last August. Plus you get a free copy of Battlefield V and Anthem to help sweeten the deal.

Alternatively, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 is still going comparatively cheap as chips, as this Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC can still be picked up for £395 and comes with three free games (DMC V, Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2 – which also applies to the Radeon 7, I might add).

At the other end of the graphics card scale, we’ve also got Palit’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti StormX 4GB for a mere £140, which is a saving of 6% off its usual price and pretty cheap as these things go, or Zotac’s GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition 6GB for a teensy bit more at £200 – a saving of 16%. Both are two of my top recommendations for 1080p gaming over in my best graphics card list, but you can also read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti review and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review for more info about each specific card.

Or, if you fancy one of Nvidia’s RTX 2060 cards, then the Palit GeForce RTX 2060 StormX is currently one of the cheapest I’ve seen at £320 – and its short stature will make it a good fit for smaller PC builds as well.

And to help you prepare for February’s imminent influx of big game releases (or indeed your newly purchased Lunar sale items), you can currently save £57 on a 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD over at Ebuyer, where it’s currently on sale for £120. See our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info.

US deals:

The graphics card deals continue over in the US, too, one of the highlights being this 8GB Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Gaming for just $180 after rebate. That’s excellent value once you add in AMD’s two free game offer as well, where you get a choice between DMC V, Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2, but hurry as this price will go back up come Monday.

If you’d rather not faff around with rebate forms, though, then you can just get Powercolor’s Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 8GB for the same price of $180 instead. Either way, both are much better value than any other GTX 1060 or GTX 1050 Ti deal going on right now, so if you’re after a graphics card that can do brilliant 1080p and a bit of 1440p, this is the one to buy. See our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info.

You can also get another 20% off (or $140 off) Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 2080 Windforce graphics card already decent price of $700 by applying the promo code 6FHSPC39 at checkout, but you’ll need to hot foot it as this deal ends in 16 hours at time of writing. And don’t forget you get both Battlefield V and Anthem with any RTX 2080 at the moment, too.

Meanwhile, if you’re thinking about upgrading your PSU (especially if you’re thinking about getting one of those power-hungry RTX 2080s), there’s an excellent deal to be had on Corsair’s TX-750M right now, which is a 750W semi-modular power supply with an 80 Plus Gold efficieny rating and a nice seven year warranty. Usually $110, it can be had for just $60 after rebate until Monday. If you need help installing it, then be sure to check out our How to build a PC guide while you’re at it.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!