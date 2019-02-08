The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Devil May Cry 5 director could have made Dragon's Dogma 2 instead

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th February 2019 / 2:24PM

Now that Devil May Cry 5 is almost here, director Hideaki Itsuno has revealed he could have been making a very different sequel instead: a follow-up to Dragon’s Dogma. Capcom’s 2012 fantasy RPG, which came to PC in 2016, is a game I’ve heard people gush about in the same way I do Deadly Premonition, though I’m sorry to say my response has been the same “Uh huh I’ll have to check that out” that people have when I’m on about York and Zach. Itsuno says that Capcom were willing to let him do Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon’s Dogma 2 and, obviously, he chose DMC. Ah, but what could have been… and what might yet be?

Hideaki Itsuno’s work at Capcom over the past decade or so has been directing Devil May Cry games, since the final months of DMC2 (plus supervising Ninja Theory’s side-boot DmC), with his one big other project being Dragon’s Dogma. It’s a open-world fantasy action-RPG where you can climb on monsters, your NPC party members can be hired from other players, the nights are deathly dark, and… it has a lot of ideas and it tries hard, even if I’m told it doesn’t quite come together. Which is basically the formula for a cult classic. Our review wasn’t mad keen on it, though a later Have You Played did more to explain the appeal for some.

So! Dragon’s Dogma: a game some folks would like more of. It’s a game we might have seen more of.

“So, when the discussion came up for Devil May Cry 5, I went to Kenzo [Kenzo Tsujimoto, Capcom founder] and I said… look, I want to make either Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon’s Dogma 2 next,” Hideaki Itsuno said in an interview with VG247. “He said ‘Okay, do whatever you want. Do whichever one you want.’ So I thought, alright, y’know what… let’s do DMC5. So we did that.”

With Devil May Cry 5 almost finished, launching March 8th, will we see Dragon’s Dogma 2 next? Ah, I wouldn’t count on it.

“I’ve always got maybe around four different titles in mind, maybe about four different ideas that I’d love to make,” Itsuno continued. “But there’s a difference between the titles that I’d love to make and the titles that I think I should make next. But here we are, we’re here, and… I’m already gearing up for my next project. We can’t say what it is, but we’re looking forward to getting to work on it.”

Capcom had a more experimental phase a few years back, stepping away from their best-known games with curious like Dragon’s Dogma and CyberConnect2’s mythological shout-o-puncher Asura’s Wrath – a game I’d still like to see come to PC (and which only got weirder when it crossed over with Street Fighter). Here we are, back at Resident Evil and Mega Man and Street Fighter and DMC and… that’s fine, but I’d also like more games about punching people into space, growing more arms when you get angry, and having the option to interrupt boss monologues by punching them.

In the meantime, hey, I guess I’ll have to settle for surfing atop my own rocketfist in DMC5, as our Matthew demonstrated in a recent video.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Devil May Cry 5 release date, trailers, cameo system details, pre-order bonuses, deluxe edition

Better than the devil you know.

3

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Devil May Cry 5 features demon hunters old and new in a new trailer

18

Devil May Cry 5 embraces its own campness and revs up to launch in March

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Devil May Cry 5 director could have made Dragon's Dogma 2 instead

4

The Flare Path: Awe Restorer

The peculiar power of Plane Mechanic Simulator

6

The Foxer

27

God Eater 3's hunt for monsters has begun

3