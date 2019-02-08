Have You Played... King's Quest III: To Heir Is Human?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

It’s a good job the King’s Quest Collection exists. After all, how would I be able to revisit the first PC game I ever played?

My family originally had King’s Quest III: To Heir is Human for an old IBM PC, complete with VGA graphics. This was a pretty new thing for the time and it therefore had everything with a certain set of colours, rather than the rather limited number offered by CGA graphics.

This was an old-school text adventure game, where you had to type everything you wanted to do. These were very specific commands, so one spelling mistake, odd word choice, or anything like that would prompt the game to spurt out that it doesn’t understand you, like a troll trying to get a rise out of you.

Gwydion’s adventure begins in the house of the wizard Manannan, who has enslaved him to do chores around the house. One false move and the wizard appears to punish him. Eventually he escapes and heads out to seek his fortune. I never got this far as a child because of one small, furry, obnoxious obstacle.

You may have noticed that the screenshot has the text “Kick cat”, which I will admit, I typed. Now, I hate to break this to you, but not all cats are great. This cat, for example, is an utter jerk. He belongs to the wizard and is fiercely loyal to him. He gets in your way constantly, standing in front of doorways to hinder your every movement. He even at one point purposefully tries to trip you up, which results in you falling to your death, snickering as you fall.

Although, that may be because of the kicking, now that I think about it.