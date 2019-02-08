Learn the story behind Hytale at EGX Rezzed 2019

Hytale‘s development origin is a twist on a common story, as it’s being built not just by members of the Minecraft modding community, but by the operators of one specific Minecraft server, the legendary Hypixel. Everything the team learned from running that community is being used to shape the game, which features Minecraft-like survive-and-crafting alongside adventure modes, minigames and a suite of creative tools.

This is what the developers will be talking about at EGX Rezzed 2019.

Here’s the official description of the presentation:

RPS Presents: The Story of Hytale – Growing A Game From A Modding Community Sean McCafferty and Chris Thursten from Hypixel Studios explain how a modding community grew into a game development studio – and how Hypixel Studios’ first game, Hytale, came to be. See the game’s growth from early concepts to where it is now, and learn about the challenge of breaking new ground in the blockgame genre.

If one of those names is familiar to you, it’s probably Chris Thursten, one of the founders of the Crate & Crowbar podcast and former staffer at cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer. Disclosure: Graham is also a co-founder of that podcast and used to work with Chris at the fanzine. Sean McCafferty is probably lovely, too.

This is just one thing RPS is doing at this year’s EGX Rezzed. We have other developer sessions to announce next week, as well as the contents of the RPS room on the showfloor, what the RPS video team are up to, and our annual party. We’ll reveal specific details just as soon as we finish actually planning these things. Suffice to say: the RPS team will be there in force, and very, very tired.

EGX Rezzed 2019 takes place at the Tobacco Dock in London from April 4th to April 6th. Tickets are on sale at the official site now. If you’re wondering what a developer session looks like, you can watch loads from previous year’s at the EGX YouTube channel. I recommended this one on the making of Into The Breach.