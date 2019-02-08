The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s hive foxer theme: landmines (defoxed by AFKAMC)
APOPO (Dr. Breen)
AUNT JEMIMA (Gothnak)
BOUNCING BETTY (AFKAMC, ylla)
CAPA (Dr. Breen)
DAISY CHAIN (Dr. Breen)
EL ALAMEIN (Gothnak)
KAJAKI (Dr. Breen)
KEILER (ylla)
KOSACKI (Dr. Breen)
MOSHA (Dr. Breen)
MRAP (Dr. Breen)
OTTAWA TREATY (Gothnak)
PRESSURE PLATE (Gothnak)
SCORPION (AFKAMC)
STRIKER (phlebas, Gothnak)
TARNSAND (ylla)