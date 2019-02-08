The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

8th February 2019 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: landmines  (defoxed by AFKAMC)

APOPO (Dr. Breen)
AUNT JEMIMA (Gothnak)
BOUNCING BETTY (AFKAMC, ylla)
CAPA (Dr. Breen)
DAISY CHAIN (Dr. Breen)
EL ALAMEIN (Gothnak)
KAJAKI (Dr. Breen)
KEILER (ylla)
KOSACKI (Dr. Breen)
MOSHA (Dr. Breen)
MRAP (Dr. Breen)
OTTAWA TREATY (Gothnak)
PRESSURE PLATE (Gothnak)
SCORPION (AFKAMC)
STRIKER (phlebas, Gothnak)
TARNSAND (ylla)

