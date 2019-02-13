Apex Legends attachments list - all weapon attachments, including Hop Up, Scope, Stock, and more

Apex Legends takes an interesting route when it comes to firearms and gunplay. Like PUBG, a gun is only as good as the attachments you add to it; and like Fortnite, the gear you find is only as good as its colour and quality level. With over 30 different attachments to add to the 19 different weapons you can find throughout a match, it can get a bit difficult to keep track of how they all work.

But fear not, for our Apex Legends attachments guide walks you through every single attachment in Apex Legends, with descriptions of the effect each one has, and the list of guns to which you can attach them. From digital threat scopes to the Skullpiercer Hop Up attachment, we’ve got you covered. So let’s get started!

Apex Legends attachments list

Attachments can be found anywhere that guns or any other kind of gear can be found. You might find one lying on the floor of a building, or inside one of the many supply bins dotted about the map, or even inside one of the game’s rare and highly sought-after Supply Drops.

You can hover over such an attachment and the UI will let you know whether the attachment can be fitted to either of your currently equipped guns. If you pick up an attachment which could fit onto your weapon, it will do so automatically. Likewise, if you swap or pick up a new weapon, it will automatically attach anything viable from your inventory or the swapped out weapon to your new gun.

Many of the attachments in Apex Legends have several instances, each of which differ in colour and quality. White attachments are the least valuable, superceded by blue attachments, then purple, and finally gold. As with games such as Fortnite, there’s never any reason to not to upgrade an attachment to an identical attachment of higher quality.

With the exception of the Turbocharger and the Digital Threat optics, the only way you can find a gold variant of any of the below attachments is to find a Hot Zone weapon that comes pre-equipped with a full array of attachments. We do believe, however, that these special Hot Zone variants do not differ in function and stats from the equivalent Epic (Purple) rarities.

All the attachments in Apex Legends are broken up into five different categories, and you can only fit an attachment on a gun if that gun has the correct type of attachment slot available. For more information on the different attachment slots that each weapon has, take a look at our detailed Apex Legends weapons guide. Now, let’s take a look at each of the attachments and what they can do for your weaponry and killing potential.

Hop Up Attachments

Hop Ups are special attachments which are only accommodated by a select few weapons. Each individual Hop Up has a specific gun or small selection of guns to which it can be applied, so you can’t fit any Hop Up into any Hop Up attachment slot; it has to be the right weapon for that specific Hop Up. But they often grant an excellent benefit for their weapon of choice, and as such they are rare finds available only in purple or gold colours.

Name Attaches To Variant(s) Effect(s) Precision Choke Peacekeeper, Triple Take Purple Hold ADS for a tighter spread over time. Selectfire Receiver Prowler Purple Enables full-auto firing mode. Skullpiercer Rifling Longbow, Wingman Purple Increases headshot damage. Turbocharger Devotion Gold Reduces spin-up time.

Optic Attachments (Sights & Scopes)

Optics attachments cover all kinds of sights and scopes, from 1x sights for SMGs and Shotguns to 6x and 4-10x for Sniper Rifles. Each of these do not come in multiple quality variants, instead having one fixed colour.

The gold scopes are unique in that they provide Threat Highlighting, which highlights enemies in red, allowing you to see them more clearly through smoke or from a distance.

Name Attaches To Variant(s) Effect(s) 1x Holo All Weapons White Close-range sight. 1x Digital Threat Shotguns, SMGs, Pistols Gold Close-range sight with threat detection. 1x-2x Variable Holo All Weapons Blue Close-range variable sight. 1x Hcog ‘Classic’ All Weapons White Close-range sight. 2x Hcog ‘Bruiser’ All Weapons Blue Close-range sight. 3x Hcog ‘Ranger’ Snipers, LMGs, ARs, SMGs Purple Mid-range sight. 2x-4x Variable Aog Snipers, LMGs, ARs, SMGs Purple Mid-range variable sight. 6x Sniper Snipers Blue Long-range sight. 4x-8x Variable Sniper Snipers Purple Long-range variable sight. 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat Snipers Gold Long-range variable sight with threat detection.

Mag Attachments (Magazines & Shotgun Bolts)

The primary benefit of most Mag attachments in Apex Legends is to increase your magazine size so you can fire more bullets before having to reload. But some offer an improvement to fire rate or reload time in addition or instead.

Name Attaches To Variant(s) Effect(s) Extended Light Mag All Light Weapons White, Blue, Purple, Gold Increases ammo capacity (Blue onwards: reduces reload time). Extended Heavy Mag All Heavy Weapons White, Blue, Purple, Gold Increases ammo capacity (Blue onwards: reduces reload time). Shotgun Bolt Shotguns White, Blue, Purple, Gold Increases fire rate.

Barrel Attachments

Barrel attachments are purely for reducing recoil on your weapons, and thus are best suited for fast-firing, high-recoil guns such as LMGs, SMGs, and Assault Rifles.

Name Attaches To Variant(s) Effect(s) Barrel Stabilizer LMGs, RE 45, G7 Scout, Longbow, Alternator, R-99, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine White, Blue, Purple, Gold Reduces recoil.

Stock Attachments

Stock attachments reduce the draw time of your weapon, and also helps to reduce the amount of aim drift you receive while aiming down sights – that is, the way your aim will automatically sway on its own in order to make hitting your target more challenging.

Name Attaches To Variant(s) Effect(s) Standard Stock LMGs, SMGs, ARs White, Blue, Purple, Gold Decreases draw time and reduces aim drift. Sniper Stock Snipers White, Blue, Purple, Gold Decreases draw time and reduces aim drift.

And there you have it! You’ve just been through every attachment it is possible to find in Apex Legends. Keep referring back to this page for all the most up-to-date info on the myriad attachments in this massive battle royale hit. Until then, see you on the battlefield.