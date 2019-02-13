Find out what Final Fantasy XV's lead designer did next at EGX Rezzed 2019

How do you follow up being the lead designer on JRPG mega-hit Final Fantasy XV? You go and found your own studio with Street Fighter V‘s concept artist and make a musical action game called No Straight Roads, that’s how.

Intrigued? Then why not come and find out more at EGX Rezzed 2019, where our own FF fanatic Katharine Castle will be chatting with Metronomik co-founders Wan Hazmer and Daim Dziauddin about everything from warking chocobos to defeating an evil EDM empire through the power of indie rock.

The official description reads thusly:

RPS Presents: From Ignis to indie: Designing Final Fantasy XV and beyond Metronomik co-founders Wan Hazmer and Daim Dziauddin are interviewed live onstage by Rock, Paper, Shotgun’s hardware editor, Katharine Castle. The pair discuss their experience of working on big budget games, Final Fantasy XV and Street Fighter V respectively, and how it’s informed the development of Metronomik’s debut title, No Straight Roads.

We’ve written a lot about Final Fantasy XV over the past couple of years, but suffice it to say, No Straight Roads is quite a different proposition. Yes, you’re still playing as members of an anime(ish) boy (and girl) band, but instead of going on a road trip and eventually saving the world when you’re good and ready, No Straight Roads sees you tearing down the musical establishment by hijacking a bunch of their concerts. To hear Metronomik’s developers explain the game in their own words, have a watch of the video below.

This is just one thing RPS is doing at this year’s EGX Rezzed. We’ve already announced that Sean McCafferty and Chris Thursten will be chatting about the making of Hytale, and we’ll have other developer sessions to announce very soon, as well as the contents of the RPS room on the showfloor, what the RPS video team are up to, and our annual party. We’ll reveal specific details just as soon as we’ve finished dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on the ‘RPS goes to Rezzed 2019’ napkin that Graham’s stashed in his pocket somewhere.

EGX Rezzed 2019 takes place at the Tobacco Dock in London from April 4th to April 6th. Tickets are on sale at the official site now. If you’re wondering what a developer session looks like, you can watch loads from previous year’s at the EGX YouTube channel, such as this one on the making of American Truck Simulator.