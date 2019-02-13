Battlefield V and Metro Exodus receive DLSS support for Nvidia's RTX graphics cards

It’s been a long time coming, but the list of games with proper, honest-to-goodness Nvidia RTX support you can actually take advantage of in-game is finally getting a teensy bit longer today, as Nvidia have announced their performance-boosting DLSS tech is coming to both Battlefield V and Metro Exodus as part of their next graphics driver update – just in time for budding RTX card-owning Metro fans to get ray tracing and DLSS support when the game launches this Friday on February 15.

Admittedly, both games have been on our confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games list for a while now, as they were two of Nvidia’s big showcase titles when they first unveiled their RTX cards back at Gamescom last August. At the time, Battlefield V showed what was possible with ray traced reflections, while Metro Exodus concentrated on how ray tracing could help improve its global illumination system and ambient occlusion tech, resulting in more realistic lighting and atmospheric environments.

Ray tracing on its own, however, takes quite the performance toll on Nvidia’s RTX cards, which is why the addition of DLSS, Nvidia’s AI-driven frame rate boosting tech, is so crucial – particularly for anyone who doesn’t have the cash for one of Nvidia’s more powerful RTX cards such as the RTX 2080 or RTX 2080 Ti and might be eyeing up something like the cheaper (but still very much our best graphics card champ for 1440p gaming) RTX 2060 as a result.

I’m still in the middle of putting Nvidia’s RTX cards through their paces with ray tracing and DLSS switched on, as there’s currently a bug in the game’s internal benchmarking tool that’s preventing it from applying DLSS even when it’s switched on in the menu settings. However, early in-game impressions where DLSS does in fact work together with ray tracing switched on are looking pretty positive so far, with DLSS either negating the performance dip incurred from having ray tracing set to either High or Ultra, or even improving on it. For my full performance report (along with how to get the best settings for practically every other graphics card under the sun), check back on Friday.

Admittedly, Metro’s implementation of ray tracing is pretty subtle compared to Battlefield’s eye-searing explosion reflections (as pictured up top there), but needless to say, it turns an already incredible-looking game into an even prettier one. For a more detailed look at how ray tracing actually works in Metro Exodus, take a look at this in-game demo: