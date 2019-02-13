The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fallout 76 guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Tannenberg, WWI followup to Verdun, leaves early access today

Nic Reuben

Contributor

13th February 2019 / 4:04PM

Tannenberg, a 64 player FPS that takes place on a battlefield but was clever enough to come up with a proper name, has left early access today. The followup to 2015’s Verdun, Tannenberg is inspired by the 1914 battle of the same name, and lets players wield period authentic equipment in giant scrapes between Russian, Roumanian, Austro-Hungarian, German and Bulgarian troops.

My ability to gauge historical accuracy basically starts and ends with that one series of Blackadder, but the knowledgeable and formerly-of-this-parish Fraser Brown had a bash at the game last year, saying:

“An eye for detail and an obsession with authenticity, if not complete accuracy, is possibly even more important in Tannenberg than it was in Verdun. Despite the long pauses and more restrictive format, Verdun’s trench warfare hook set it apart from other military shooters and placed it firmly in World War I.”

Here’s the release trailer:

As well as the 64 person battles, developer Blackmill Games promises over fifty weapons, six maps, and several game modes. Also, the big battle have AI bots to keep numbers consistent. Bots! In 2019! It’s enough to make you go “Oh, yeah, bots, that’s quite nice. I like bots.” Seriously though! Bots! There may have been some other games with bots lately that I’ve missed. In which case, ignore this excited outburst.

Keeping up the dedication to historical accuracy, the maps themselves have been modelled on locations from “hilly forests of Galicia to a Polish village subjected to scorched earth tactics.” I write about games from my bedroom for a living, so I haven’t seen a real hill in about two years. People keep telling me that they’re quite nice though, and they do look like very nice hills from the screenshots.

You can join the fields of battle on which Tannenberg takes place via Steam for £15.50/$20/€17, or grab a bundle of both Tannenberg and Verdun for £19.50/$25/€22. There’s also a “a 25% loyalty discount” on Steam for previous owners of Verdun.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Nic Reuben

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Tannenberg

The cure for trench foot

15

Tannenberg charges into early access, continuing Verdun's WW1 FPS action

4

WWI shooter Tannenberg marches into early access soon

8

Verdun expandalone Tannenberg hits WW1 Eastern Front

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Trials Rising crashes into open beta the weekend before launch

1

Ostranauts is a messy space-life sim set in Neo Scavenger's world

7

Harmonix turn VR gunfire into music in Audica this March

8

Assassin's Creed Odyssey adds love triangles and new game plus this month

4