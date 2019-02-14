Civilization VI: Gathering Storm marches into stores today

Conquer ‘em up turn-based strategy game Civilization VI adds a flood of new content today with the Gathering Storm expansion – including literal floods. Climate change is here, it’s bringing natural disasters, and it’s probably your fault for getting too greedy with the factories while trying to outpace Pericles.

Luckily, new diplomatic solutions are also arriving, so everyone will agree to work together and save the planet. Right?

As well as global warming and the World Congress, the expansion adds nine new leaders, representing Canada, Hungary, the Inca, Mali, the Maori, Phoenicia, the Ottomans, Sweden, and – if you pick Eleanor of Aquitaine – whichever you prefer from England or France. There’s also a handful of new world wonders, for which developers Firaxis have put out a helpful guide, including their historical basis and how they’ll help you achieve your goals:

The bath house that prevents floods from damaging your cities is a personal favourite. That’ll show climate change who’s boss.

You’ll also be able to try your hand at some fun new scenarios: the Black Death and War Machine. The Black Death is just about what it sounds like: hop into the pandemic that wiped out almost half of the population of Europe and Asia and try to keep your population alive. War Machine is a World War One recreation where you, as Germany, must try to rush through Belgium and capture Paris, or, as France, try to defend your capital. History is so cheery!

Our Alec’s been busy trying to take over the world without destroying the planet, so he should have a review ready soon, but as someone who sank probably a thousand hours into Civ V, I already feel a worrying temptation tugging at me. If I suddenly disappear for a few days, you’ll know where to find me.

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm is available on Steam and Humble for £34.99/€39.99/$39.99. You’ll also need the base game, which is currently 70% off on both stores, or £14.99/€17.99/$17.99.