Fortnite Battle Royale players can grab Season 8 battle pass for free

Fortnite Battle Royale players will be able to nab the season eight battle pass for free this month, by completing a set of challenges available from now until Wednesday, February 27th. The pass, which usually costs 950 V-Bucks or about £7.99/$9.99, will net players two outfits instantly, and the chance to earn five more throughout the season.

What better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than hunting for coins on Creative Islands with your beau so that you can kit your characters out in new matching threads without spending a penny?

In order to unlock the free pass, you’ll have to complete 13 of 20 tasks that will be parcelled out over the next two weeks, like searching seven chests in motels or RV parks, or placing top 15 in duos mode. Luckily, Dave has some lovely guides to these Overtime challenges ready and waiting to help you out.

It’s rare for Epic to open up its premium content to those who aren’t paying, and it does seem auspiciously-timed considering the recent arrival of new kid on the block, equally free-to-play also battle royale Apex Legends. You can decide for yourself how much you believe in coincidences.

The patch notes also include a whole host of other information, like a new infantry rifle, giftable gliders, lots of limited time modes, and a slew of bug fixes.

With any luck, season eight should also bring a thawing of the map, which has been frozen over since the Ice King made his chilly presence known. It may also crack open those mysterious eggs, perhaps unleashing a dragon or three. Not that Apex Legends has been doing anything similar recently.