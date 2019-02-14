Hollow Knight developers announce a full sequel, Silksong

Good news for all bug fans – Hollow Knight developers Team Cherry have announced a full-fledged sequel called Hollow Knight: Silksong. This time players will take on the role of Hornet, antagonist-turned-adventurer, and the trailer looks and sounds as good as ever.

Though Team Cherry originally planned to release Hornet’s adventure in a new kingdom as DLC, they say that they soon realised it was “too large and too unique,” and so a sequel was born.

In opposition to Hollow Knight’s focus on descending further and further through Hallownest, Hornet will be climbing upwards to the holy citadel at the very top of this new world, which also includes “coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors.”

On her way, she’ll “hunt down rare beasts, unearth ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfil the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope.” To do that, there’s new skills and tools to master, in order to battle through the “over 150” new enemies. That’s a whole lotta bugs. Luckily, the trailer also promises “new friends,” so Hornet won’t be totally alone in her quest.

Composer Christopher Larkin has also returned for the sequel’s soundtrack. As well as hearing a glimpse in the trailer, you can find a (too-short!) excerpt posted on the game’s new website.

John thought the last game was “genuinely good, but rather unoriginal,” according to his Hollow Knight review, so fingers crossed some of these new additions will spice things up.

The developers say they’ll have more details soon, including about a “Silk Soul” challenge mode that’ll unlock after players beat the game, but for now you can find the full announcement here.