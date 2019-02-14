The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Apex Legends guide Fortnite challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Rainbow Six Siege operators: Y3S4.2 Update, best operators for beginners, best attackers, best defenders

Special operations

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

14th February 2019 / 11:16AM

Featured post Operator playing as Dokkaebi with two other operators hanging outside as the defender Smoke's poison gas erupts inside the building.

Rainbow Six Siege’s got a couple of new operators coming within the next few weeks, kick starting Year 4 of updates. So before then it’s probably best to learn what each of the other operators does in the game as of the most recent update. They all have unique abilities, as well as their own gadgets and weapons. In this guide hub, we’ll be looking at all the various operators to see how they stack up today;  making recommendations about who to use if you’re new, as well as detailing which operators they have advantages over, and the latest updates within the affected operators.

Rainbow Six Siege Operator guide

For those that are jumping back into Rainbow Six Siege, all the changes can make it somewhat intimidating. To that end, hit our Rainbow Six: Siege guide hub, which has been lovingly prepared with a bunch of general tips of how to get back into the swing of things. Below you’ll find links to all of our guides for all the currently available operators in the game. In case

Operator List

Just because there are so many operators in Rainbow Six Siege now, we’ve updated our previous list into a searchable table. You can still see every single operator, but now you can search in the top right hand corner for the operator you wish to learn more about. Each one has a clickable link to the guide specific to that operator.

Operator Type of operator Brief description of abilities
Sledge Attacker Hammer
Thatcher Attacker EMP Grenades
Ash Attacker Breaching Rounds
Thermite Attacker Thermal Breaching Charge
Twitch Attacker Shock Drones
Montagne Attacker Full-body Shield
Glaz Attacker Special Sniper Scope
Fuze Attacker Cluster Charges
Blitz Attacker Flash Shield
IQ Attacker Electronic Detection Tablet
Buck Attacker Shotgun Underbarrel
Blackbeard Attacker Gun-mounted Shield
Capitão Attacker Crossbow
Hibana Attacker Explosive Pellets
Jackal Attacker Tracking Glasses
Ying Attacker Cluster Flash Grenades
Zofia Attacker Grenade Launcher
Dokkaebi Attacker Electronic Hacking Tool
Lion Attacker Aerial Drone
(Updated 25/01/2019)
Finka Attacker Adrenaline Boost
Maverick Attacker Blowtorch
Nomad Attacker Knockback Grenade Launcher
Smoke Defender Poison Smoke Grenades
Mute Defender Electronic Gadget Jammer
Castle Defender Reinforced Barricades
Pulse Defender Heartbeat Detector
Doc Defender Healing Pistol
(Updated 25/01/2019)
Rook Defender Armour Packs
(Updated 25/01/2019)
Kapkan Defender Booby Traps
Tachanka Defender Turret (He’s not good…)
Jäger Defender Anti-Grenade Gadget
Bandit Defender Electrification Gadget
Frost Defender Bear Traps
Valkyrie Defender Sticky Cameras
Caveira Defender Sneaking
(Updated 25/01/2019)
Echo Defender Sonic Wave Emitting Drone
Mira Defender Black Mirror
Lesion Defender Poisonous Barbs
Ela Defender Concussion Proximity Mines
Vigil Defender Invisibility to Cameras
Maestro Defender Bulletproof Camera with lasers
Alibi Defender Clones
Clash Defender Riot Shield
(Updated 25/01/2019)
Kaid Defender Tiny Electrified Nodes
(Updated 25/01/2019)

Attacking operator intercepts ambush from defender who has broken outside to flank the other attacker.

Best attackers in Rainbow Six Siege

This is usually down to personal preference, the map choice, and the objective you need to complete, but there are some universally good operators on all maps. Thatcher’s EMP grenades are a very good choice as they render a sizeable amount of defender skills useless, while the likes of Twitch’s shock drones can equally cause issues for their electronics, and IQ can detect where the electronics are with her monitor.

Knowing where the enemy is can also be incredibly advantageous to the attacking team, so Jackal’s footprint tracker is a good and discrete way of knowing where most enemies are heading. But really the other good operators are those who can breach more complex enemy barricades, such as Ash and Thermite. Most of the rest of the roster can help the team in their own way, so it’s worth taking a look at all of them.

Some of the more recent operators for the attacking side have made quite the impact. Nomad’s knockback grenades can flush out defenders holding out behind cover, while Maverick’s blowtorch can more silently deal with most barricades.

Defending attacker looking at a bomb objective after placing C4 on the nearby fortified wall.

Best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Defensively, operators fall into two camps: Roaming defenders and Anchors. Each have their own role to play and depending on their arsenal or strategy can give the attacking team some problems to overcome. For Roaming defenders, the best ones tend to be the ones who can remain undetected for as long as possible. While Caveira saw a recent nerf, she is still particularly good at the stealthy approach and can expose the entire attacking team should she interrogate an enemy operative, while Jäger or Frost can put their traps near the point and then go hunting for enemies.

Anchors play very differently. Their focus is to ensure that the enemy does not get to the objective at any cost. Good operators for this role include the likes of Smoke who can throw his grenades at enemies storming the position, and Lesion who can litter the area with traps to cripple enemies. Echo, Valkyrie, and Maestro can use their skills to gather information as to where the enemy is coming from. Even the most recent defending operator – Kaid, has made quite the impact thanks to his electro-claws having a big area of effect.

Recent updates have made one or two operators a little more or less viable. Mute is much more a viable pick thanks to a better weapon loadout, though Doc and Rook have had a significant drop in weapon damage for their best gun. Much like the attackers though, personal preference and map choice are huge factors in your decision, so try some out and see who is most useful to your style of play.

Drone looking at enemy defender operator

Best Operators for beginners in Rainbow Six Siege

New and returning players to Rainbow Six Siege will notice that there are a heck of a lot of operators to use on both sides. This can be quite the daunting task as every operator is so drastically different thanks to their special ability. Newer players should begin to experiment with operators in custom games when they hit level 5, just so they get an idea of what their operator can do. Some however will require the input of enemy players, such as being able to monitor their footprints, but these tend to be the more difficult operators to use.

Once you’ve done that, pick a couple of operators you like on both attacking and defending teams. Since only one player can pick any one operator, you may find that someone has beaten you to selecting your favourite. If so, there’s usually some form of a gap in the team composition, whether that’s a lack of a roaming defender or a distraction-based attacker. For those who really need a bit of a head start, learn attackers such as Sledge, Ash, and Thatcher first as they’re universally useful. Defenders can take the likes of Smoke, Doc, or Rook are good to get used to (even with Doc and Rook’s nerf to their gun damage), though if you want to up your game, taking on defenders like Mute can really disrupt the enemies plans.

Should you wish to purchase any of the Season Passes, a lot more operators are opened up to you. Some provide some interesting options for both weapon load outs and their abilities, with some such as Hibana and Lesion well worth learning their ins and outs.

Beginner Tips

For attacking objectives, you should start out by sticking with your team and making call outs to keep everyone in the loop. More experienced players will try to coordinate their attacks to startle the enemy a little more. Defenders should attempt to get used to anchoring a position, learning the map terrain for vulnerable spots to avoid defending from, and making call outs where possible. Both sets of players should keep an eye on the bar at the top as both teams can identify which operators are being used and plan their defence accordingly.

Learning which operator is right for you is only really a small chunk of what Rainbow Six Siege is all about. Having an idea of some of the more recent maps on rotation can also give you the advantage, as certain operatives shine in certain maps. Take a look at our Rainbow Six Siege Villa map guide to see why the likes of Sledge and Valkyrie are particularly strong picks for this labyrinthine map, or our Rainbow Six: Siege Hereford Base map guide for more on the changes made to the military base. There’s also the brand new map – Fortress – which we have the details for in our Rainbow Six: Siege Fortress guide.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Rainbow Six Siege

Dream team

57

Rainbow Six Siege Burnt Horizon release date, Outback, new operators, MMR Roll Back

Getting back into the fray

Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 release date, new operators, Year 4 Season Pass

Getting back into the fray

Rainbow Six Siege guide: tips and tricks to win matches, Y4S1 announcement

Getting back into the fray

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dance Of Death: Du Lac & Fey will take players back in time on April 5th

The Division 2 open beta dates, release date, PC system requirements, PC preorder bonus

Olympus has fallen

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice release date, trailers, PC system requirements

Why won't you just die?

Fortnite Overtime - RV Park and Motel locations, Creative Mode coins