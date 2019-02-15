Apex Legends Armor and Gear guide - Body Shields, Helmets, Knockdown Shields, Backpacks

The King’s Canyon map in Apex Legends is absolutely packed with loot, from weapons and healing items to attachments and ammo. But just as important as any of these things is what the game calls “gear” – that is, armour items such as Body Shields, Helmets, and Knockdown Shields, as well as the Backpack, which allows you to carry more items with you as you carve a path of death and destruction across the island.

Our Apex Legends Armour and Gear guide will walk you through the stats and effects of each piece of gear in Apex Legends, including the rare Legendary gold-tier variants of each piece of equipment.

If you’re looking for a more general overview of Respawn Entertainment’s new battle royale, why not take a look at our Apex Legends guide? From there you can find links to all our other guides for Apex Legends, so whether you want to find out the best possible Apex Legends loadouts and weapon combos, or you want to know how to perfect your Apex Legends landing, have a gander about our guide series and you’ll find everything you need.

Apex Legends Armor and Gear guide

Guide Contents

Each of the four piece of gear in Apex Legends – Body Shields, Helmets, Knockdown Shields, and Backpacks – can be found in four different colours relating to their rarity and quality. Just like weapon attachments, these colours range from White (Common) to Blue (Rare) to Purple (Epic) and finally Gold (Legendary).

You can peruse the tables below in order to find out everything you need to know about the different types and qualities of gear in Apex Legends. There’s no particular way to find a higher-tier version of a piece of gear (although certain areas and events do give you a higher chance of gaining better-quality gear – see our Apex Legends map and locations guide for further details on this).

All Legendary (Gold) gear in Apex Legends

Legendary gear in Apex Legends is particularly interesting, because the jump in quality from Epic to Legendary works differently than any other jump in quality. Gold gear shares all the same stats and functions as their purple variants – for example, both Purple and Gold Helmets provide a 50% headshot damage reduction – but depending on the type of item, Legendary gear offers a unique and powerful perk. Take a look at the table below for full details.

Name Effect Unique Benefit Body Shield

(Level 4) +100 Shield Capacity Fully recharges Shields upon successfully Executing a knocked enemy. Helmet

(Level 4) 50% Headshot Damage Reduction Increases charge speed of Tactical and Ultimate abilities. Knockdown Shield

(Level 4) 750 Health Knockdown Shield Can self-revive if knocked. Backpack

(Level 4) +6 Inventory Slots Healing items take half as long to consume.

Body Shields

Body Shields are what provide you with Shields throughout a match. If you have a Body Shield equipped, you’ll be able to see smaller Shield bars above your Health bar, which act as extra effective Health that must be removed before you can take any actual Health damage. The quality of Body Shield determines how many of these Shield bars you receive, and thus, how many effective hit points your character has.

Name Rarity Effect Body Shield

(Level 1) Common

(White) +50 Shield Capacity Body Shield

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) +75 Shield Capacity Body Shield

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) +100 Shield Capacity Body Shield

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) +100 Shield Capacity,

and fully recharges Shields upon successfully Executing a knocked enemy.

Helmets

Helmets are another type of Armour in Apex Legends, but they work completely differently from Body Shields. Instead of providing you with extra effective Health, having a Helmet equipped means you will take less damage from headshots by enemies.

It’s important to note that the percentage reductions that Helmets provide only act upon the bonus headshot damage, not the total damage. So a bodyshot with a G7 Scout deals 30 damage, but its 2x headshot multipler means it deals 30 bonus damage on top of that, for a total of 60 damage. For example, equipping an Epic-tier Helmet – with its headshot damage reduction of 50% – will result in a total headshot damage of 45, because it halves only the bonus damage, not the total damage.

Name Rarity Effect Helmet

(Level 1) Common

(White) 30% Headshot Damage Reduction Helmet

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) 40% Headshot Damage Reduction Helmet

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) 50% Headshot Damage Reduction Helmet

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) 50% Headshot Damage Reduction,

and increases charge speed of Tactical and Ultimate abilities.

Knockdown Shields

Knockdown Shields are unique to Apex Legends, and tie into the game’s focus on teamwork and squad plays. Once brought to zero hit points, if you have teammates left alive you won’t be dead outright, merely “knocked”, which means you can crawl along the ground, communicate, and open and close doors, but otherwise cannot act. During this time, if you have a Knockdown Shield equipped you can activate it at any time by holding down right-mouse click, and a curved shield with a certain number of hit points will appear in front of you, protecting you from being eliminated by enemy fire.

Be aware, however, that Knockdown Shields cannot protect you from an enemy walking up to you and finishing you with an Execution, so it’s still important to stay as far away from the enemy as possible while knocked.

Name Rarity Effect Knockdown Shield

(Level 1) Common

(White) 100 Health Knockdown Shield Knockdown Shield

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) 250 Health Knockdown Shield Knockdown Shield

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) 750 Health Knockdown Shield Knockdown Shield

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) 750 Health Knockdown Shield,

and can self-revive if knocked.

Backpacks

Backpacks are extremely useful to find early on in a match, as they simply unlock more inventory slots for you to carry more items and equipment with you. Depending on the quality of the Backpack, more or fewer slots will be unlocked upon equipping the backpack.

Not that you really need to know this, but I was curious: if you drop a full backpack on the ground, all the items that were held in the extra inventory slots spill onto the floor along with the backpack.

Name Rarity Effect Backpack

(Level 1) Common

(White) +2 Inventory Slots Backpack

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) +3 Inventory Slots Backpack

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) +6 Inventory Slots Backpack

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) +6 Inventory Slots,

and healing items take half as long to consume.

And there you have it! That’s every piece of gear you can find in Apex Legends. Now take this knowledge with you and use it to your advantage, so you know just how much damage an Epic Body Shield can soak up, or how many shots with a Longbow it’ll take to get through that Gold Helmet. Now suit up, take care, and I’ll see you in King’s Canyon.