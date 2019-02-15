Best PC gaming deals of the week - 15th February 2019

Your deals herald must be swift and efficient in this week’s instalment of the best PC gaming deals, because hoo boy she’s got a lot on her plate right now. Too many graphics cards, too many games, too many deals. There simply isn’t enough time for them all. I promise that the deals I’ve picked below, however, are the real cream of the crop. So let’s get to it.

Game deals

Matt’s already covered Fanatical‘s digital board game sale that’s going on this week (the sweet pea), but for those of you who fancy something meatier to sink your digital undead teeth into, then you’ll find there’s 40% off Vampyr this weekend, plus 45% off Resident Evil 7‘s Gold edition – perfect if you’ve been bitten by the Resi II bug (or should that be zombie?) recently. Or, if you want the bestest and most classic of Resi games on the cheap, then why not snatch 75% off Resident Evil 4 and relive Leon’s greatest worst holiday? I should also note the Resi deals will be going live at 4pm GMT, so don’t go and jumping the gun now.

If Alec’s write-up of Civ VI’s new Gathering Storm expansion has you itching to get back to watching cities drown under the tides of global warming, then you’ll probably want to head to GamesPlanet, where you’ll find 73% off the base game of Civ VI and 15% off the Gathering Storm expansion, taking it down to £29.74 / $33.99 a pop. The Rise and Fall DLC has also had a chunk taken off its usual price as well – 40% for UK buyers and 37% for those in the US.

Meanwhile, Humble are doing a big old Square Enix sale this weekend, with big savings on the first season of Life is Strange (80% off) and its Before the Storm prequel (70% off), plus Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (85% off) and Just Cause 4 (50% off). A lot of Square Enix Collective games are also included as part of the sale, so if you’ve been eyeing up games like Forgotton Anne (40% off), Black the Fall (50% off) or Children of the Zodiarcs (50% off), then now’s the time to take the plunge.

UK deals:

I hate to sound like a broken record, but yep, those AMD graphics cards are at it again with the cheap deals. Today’s steal comes in the form of the MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB Armor, which can now be had for as little as £195 over at Ebuyer. That is, frankly, an absurd price considering it’s nowhere near Black Friday, and incredible value when you throw in the choice of two of games out of The Division 2, Devil May Cry V or Resident Evil II as part of AMD’s current free games offer as well. Find out more in our AMD Radeon RX 580 review and our best graphics card list.

I mean, you could spend another £5 and get Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1060 Windforce OC 6GB instead for £200, but that doesn’t come with any free games apart from Nvidia’s slightly lame Fortnite bundle at the moment, making the AMD infinitely better value.

If you’re thinking of bumping up your PC’s storage banks, on the other hand, then Overclockers are currently doing 33% off (i.e: £100 off) the 1TB model of Samsung’s 970 Evo NVMe drive. Normally priced at £300, it’s now going for £200. It’s a fantastic SSD (read more in our Samsung 970 Evo review) and one of our current best gaming SSD champions. Alternatively, if you want even more storage, then there are more big savings to be had on the 2TB Samsung 860 Evo SSD, which is currently down to £300 from £380. Another best gaming SSD winner, you can read more about this drive in our Samsung 860 Evo review.

Meanwhile, those after a new gaming keyboard should turn their attention to the superb Roccat Vulcan, which is currently £15 off at Amazon at the moment, bringing this new best gaming keyboard winner down to £135. Not a massive saving, all told, but as you’ll see from my Roccat Vulcan review, this is a very special keyboard indeed.

Box is also some stellar discounts on a couple of Acer monitors right now – the Acer Predator XB272, a 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, Nvidia G-Sync screen with a TN panel that was once £667 and is now £439, and the Acer Predator XB281HK, a 28in, 4K, 60Hz Nvidia G-Sync screen that also has a TN panel that usually goes for £553 but can now be had for £400. I haven’t tested either screen myself, but given the usual excellent quality of Acer Predator monitors (see our best gaming monitor list for my current favourites), you’re probably pretty safe here. Just maybe check some reviews before you buy to make sure, eh?

US deals:

That MSI Radeon RX 580 8GB Armor graphics card is going cheap in the US, too, which can now be had for either $215 or a mere $200 after rebate over at Newegg. And of course, the same two free games deal applies here as well. Hurry, though, as this deal is only live until tomorrow morning UK time, or the end of today PDT.

Alternatively, those who like to take their games on the go might be more interested in saving $300 on MSI’s GL63 laptop, which has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics chip, a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo and a 15.6in 1920×1080 display. Once $1249, it’s down to $949 today only.

If that doesn’t sound quite powerful enough, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 has also got $300 shaved off its usual price of $2199 today, taking it down to $1899. This has the same processor and RAM as the MSI, but comes with a GTX 1070 graphics chip, a 1920×1080 144Hz Nvidia G-Sync IPS display and a 256GB SSD and 1TB SSHD hybrid drive combo.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 CPU is also going cheap this weekend at Newegg, with $70 shaved off its usual price of $300, taking it down to $229. This is an excellent CPU and a worthy rival to Intel’s Core i7 processors, plus it comes with the added bonus of a decent cooler right there in the box. Not convinced? Read my AMD Ryzen 7 2700 review to find out more.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!