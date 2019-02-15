Fear And Hunger is a brutal horror dungeon crawl

Here’s something for the weird crowd still lurking around on a Friday night – Fear & Hunger is a horror dungeon crawler by Miro Haverinen. It originally launched in December (and is still growing) but flew under my radar until this week. It’s a truly evil dungeon where you won’t level up and are hunted by monsters that can often kill you in one hit. Limbs can be lost forever and save points aren’t safe. It’s rough around the edges, but it’s rare that an RPG can leave me genuinely unsettled and hurt, but hungry for more. Grab the demo here or see the trailer and thoughts below.

Warning where it’s due, Fear & Hunger puts every kind of violence on the table, the sexual kind included. Thankfully (at least from what I’ve seen) it’s mostly implied or very tersely described, but if that’s a deal-breaker, fair enough. There are even some monsters with genitalia that can be targeted. Still, it’s far from the focus of the game. Mostly, you’ll just be wallowing in death, decay and writhing in pain. Health and mental state are measured as percentages and there’s no XP to gain. The turn-based fights are to be survived, not enjoyed. At least I’ve not seen any jump-scares.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RPGs are so often power fantasies. You level, you get loot, you slay bigger and bigger monsters. Of the four starting characters you can choose from, the knight is best equipped to deal with the horrors beneath, but even she can die suddenly. While telegraphed to allow you to counter or escape before they land, many bigger enemy attacks ask you to choose heads or tails – flip a coin and discover whether you just lost a party member or a limb. Limbs can be restored, in a way – dark rituals can allow you to sacrifice another party member to become a Marriage Of Flesh, or worse.

The monsters are deeply grotesque, but there’s always the option to try to talk to them – sometimes, it even works, and you can end up with some very unexpected party members. Fear & Hunger uses randomisation sparingly, but well. There’s some intentionally vague story threads to follow but the maps you’ll explore can vary quite a bit, along with the loot you find. Death, at least, doesn’t feel too frustrating – it’s possible to ‘win’ the game in under an hour, although it’ll take a lot more time, effort and blood to really dig deeper into the game, and uncover all its lore.

While it’s easy to level criticism at the game – semi-frequent typos in the script, inconsistent art and some sexual aspects of the horror seem to be for lazy shock value – I’ve never played anything like this before. I’m aware there’s a multitude of endings to work towards (almost all of them unhappy), and I know there are random events that can spectacularly derail a playthrough. The developer also has some dark-sounding plans for future updates. This game hurts me, but it’s a good pain. You may like it too, just don’t say you weren’t warned when you wake up without legs.

Fear & Hunger is out now on Steam and Itch (where you can also find a demo) for £5.79/€6.59/$8. Please pay heed to the game’s content warnings.