Fortnite Battle Royale shaken up by earthquakes

I know Apex Legends has shaken up the scene, but it feels a little bit on-the-nose that Fortnite Battle Royale is literally cracking up under the pressure. Epic’s all-consuming last man standing shooter is gearing up for another season, starting on February 28th, which means there’s changes coming to its ever-shifting battlefield. Such change has previously been brought about by weird inter-dimensional antics and a wandering glacier, but this one seems a little more mundane – earthquakes, shaking the entire map and leaving jagged tears in the ground.

Right now, there’s nothing too earthshattering about the earth literally shattering. A little bit of shaking followed by a permanent crack in the ground, but it’s undoubtedly just the start. Epic do like their slow-burn setups, from mysterious countdowns and failed missile tests to a big purple cube slowly walking its way across the battlefield. There’s no story behind it all – no lore, rhyme or reason – just something to liven up an otherwise static game-world, but it’s appreciated nonetheless. Anyway, players on Twitter have been sharing footage of the earthquakes themselves (admittedly not much to look at) and the aftermath.

So, what could these quakes be leading to? My gut feeling is that we’ll be seeing a map expansion – have the crack spread all the way down the map, split the environment and have some new and interesting biome fill the void created. Still, it could be anything. I never would have expected in-game cutscenes and cosmic butterflies either. Epic clearly have a handle on this live event malarkey, even if the recent in-game concert wasn’t quite as groundbreaking (sorry) as they would have liked it to be.

The earthquakes are happening on and off in Fortnite Battle Royale now, with everything likely kicking off on February 28th and the start of Season 8. Epic are giving away the upcoming Season 8 battle pass free this time. Snap it up, if you haven’t already. The game, as always, is free-to-play.