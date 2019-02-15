Podcast: Guns, guns, guns

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bang bang, listeners. This week we are talking about the greatest guns, the wackiest weapons, the most fabulous firearms, all in a serious and knowing fashion on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. The pod squad are stocking a chest full of videogame firearms, like three frightening quartermasters. Matthew is sequestering a laser pointer from Gears of War, Alice wants the exploding teddy gun from Sunset Overdrive, and Brendan is taking Symmetra’s energy gun from Overwatch. What are you taking?

We’ve also been playing games, because that is our job. Come hear our thoughts on post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus and Inkle’s upcoming translate-’em-up Heaven’s Vault.

