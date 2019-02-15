The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Podcast: Guns, guns, guns

Listen to these echoing gunshots

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

15th February 2019 / 6:00PM

Bang bang, listeners. This week we are talking about the greatest guns, the wackiest weapons, the most fabulous firearms, all in a serious and knowing fashion on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. The pod squad are stocking a chest full of videogame firearms, like three frightening quartermasters. Matthew is sequestering a laser pointer from Gears of War, Alice wants the exploding teddy gun from Sunset Overdrive, and Brendan is taking Symmetra’s energy gun from Overwatch. What are you taking?

We’ve also been playing games, because that is our job. Come hear our thoughts on post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus and Inkle’s upcoming translate-’em-up Heaven’s Vault.

You can listen to the Electronic Wireless Show on Spotify or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. All music is fired by Jack de Quidt from his massive sound cannon.

Links:

Matthew’s video on Metro Exodus

Brendan’s Metro Exodus review

Matt enjoyed Sunset Overdrive

Alice’s preview of Heaven’s Vault

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

