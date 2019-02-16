What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice is on holiday, so this week it’s me, Alice, filling in for Alice. We’re deep in the trenches now, the game trenches, the February onslaught of releases. Metro is only just in our rear view mirror, and Brendan is almost a broken man. Anthem is in its bizarre week of early release for people who’ll pay for EA’s special version of Origins. Apelegs is taking the Battles Royales by storm. There is too much to do, so I might not remind people to send me what they’re playing, just so I don’t have to put it in this document, because I am busy playing some of the games that we have to play. I know, what a ridiculous thing to moan about, hey?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec Alec has been fired. Alice Bee Anthem has started, which means my live is Anthem now. Tell my parents I thought they were, y’know, alright. Alice L Another weekend already? Where do the weeks go? This weekend I’ll be getting stuck into Anthem and crossing all my fingers and toes that it impresses me more this time around. I’ll also probably nip back to Eastshade to do a spot of painting when the stresses of being a Freelancer become too much. Alice O Alice is on holiday, and is therefore not fired, but only just. Brendan I’m slowly sidequesting my way through Yakuza Kiwami and still enjoying every time the snakeskinned Majima shows up. I went to a bar and he was impersonating the waiter. He tried to charge me an extortionate amount of money for cheap whiskeys, and I had to punch his lights out yet again. He’s a legend, and although he is forever beating up his own men in a criminal rage, I will not hear anything bad said about this man. Dave I aim to have a nice relaxing weekend, but I will definitely be checking out the Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational on Sunday to see just what exactly Gridlock and Mozzie do. We get that they’re best mates, but these Aussies may also have the most interesting gadgets we’ve seen yet. On top of that, I’m not sure. Maybe trying to improve my Apex Legends game by studying Ollie’s guides (and if you haven’t read them yet, why not?!) as well as take part in the Pokemon Go Community Day (yes, I still play it). Graham Graham has been fired. Wait, that means I’m in charge. EAT IT, SUCKERS! John John has been fired. Katharine Having spent all week in Metro Exodus’ benchmark trying to work out all the best settings for all the world’s graphics cards, this weekend will finally see me climb aboard the fun time apocalypse train for realsies. I cannot wait. Matt I’ve barely played anything other than Apex Legends all week, and I don’t expect Sunday to be any different. Battle royale games get my heart pumping in a way that nothing else does, and I’m delighted to now have one that rewards being tricksy and mobile in the same way as Overwatch. Apelegs till I die. Matthew Having emerged from Metro Exodus bleeding and bruised, I’ll be in recovery in a lighter shade of Far Cry New Dawn. Seems good so far – who knew that the solution to Far Cry 5’s problematic politics was to drop a nuke on the whole stinking lot and start afresh? Ollie Ollie has been fired, even though he is ill.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?