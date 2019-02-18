The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Do maths to thwarts satans in The Devil's Calculator

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th February 2019 / 5:55PM

All mathematics is devilry as far as I’m concerned, though numeric rituals are rarely as explicit as in The Devil’s Calculator. Made by the fella behind word puzzler Synonymy, The Devil’s Calculator is about solving equations backwards on a spoOoky graphing calculator to reach the number 666. The satan in the calculator has scrambled the functions of logical operators, see, so we need to… look, I live a chaste life free of algebra so I didn’t even know the game’s symbols were fake. These runes look as real to me as A† or ≜ or A⊗B or any other ‘real’ symbol I had to Google and must now flush out my brain with a neti pot of holy water.

“An evil calculator has its normal arithmetic operators replaced with sadistically obscure functions,” developer Christopher Cinq-Mars Jarvis explains. All calculators are evil and all numbertricks are sadistic, of course, but I get what he’s saying. “Using logic and a bit of algebra, you must work backwards to interpolate and use these corrupted operators to compute the ‘number of the beast’, 666, in order to purge the calculator of its demons and continue on.”

I’m still in awe of people at school who could use graphing characters to, well, do graphs – let alone those who made graphs do video games? I, clearly, was not one of these people. But these servants of satans are out there, and you may be one of them, so I thought I might point this out. God! How is any of this ‘number stuff’ real. Mystifying. Mystical.

Look at the guide and tell me “◇ф(3ψ2)=666” isn’t a hex to sour your neighbour’s milk.

The game also has an editor so you can create your own hellsums and solve others’ incantations.

The Devil’s Calculator is out now on Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs £1.67/€1.91/$2.39, which includes a small launch discount, though students and teachers can get a free copy. Classic cult indoctrination behaviour there. It’s also on pocket telephones, where Jarvis has open-sourced the code on GitHub too.

I liked the idea of Jarvis’s Synonymy, though the game about connecting two quite different words by bending synonyms was let down by a poor lexicon and some technical frustrations, but I am in no position to probe these mathematical majicks and return any verdict other than “devilry.” If any of you satanists play this, tell me if it pleases your dark lords?

You know, “The Devil’s Calculator” would’ve been a great name for Zachlikes.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Julia and The Walking Dead's Negan hit Tekken 7 next week

Unknown Pleasures: A Winter's Quail

Bringing you the pick of the indies from Steam

7

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn wraps up the story on March 26th

Apex Legends finishers - how to execute enemies in Apex Legends, finisher tips and tricks

Wipe yourself off, man. You dead.

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Julia and The Walking Dead's Negan hit Tekken 7 next week

Unknown Pleasures: A Winter's Quail

Bringing you the pick of the indies from Steam

7

Do maths to thwarts satans in The Devil's Calculator

5

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn wraps up the story on March 26th