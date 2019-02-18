The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
14

Have You Played... Pharaoh?

Pyramid scheme

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

18th February 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

One of the first games I picked for a Have You Played? was Zeus: Master Of Olympus. Well, Pharaoh is basically that, but Ancient Egypt. Or, if you prefer, Caesar III but Ancient Egypt.

My absolute favourite thing about Pharaoh (sold from both GOG and Steam with the Cleopatra: Queen Of The Nile expansion as Pharaoh + Cleopatra) is the farming. The agriculture is Nile based, so you have to build all your farms on the banks and your fields in the flood plain, and wait for the waters to dump a load of life-giving silt. But you also have to get the harvest finished before the flood, or your food will be washed away.

Watching that cycle every year is very meditative. I mean, you can get on with building pyramids and lighthouses if you want, but that won’t change the rise and fall of the waters. The Nile cares not for your monuments. It also cares not for the general day-to-day of your city building, so you end up having to structure plans for municipal change around the harvest. Plus, fields can get lower fertility from the flood than you were expecting, leading to a leaner harvest next time. The Nile is actually a remarkably efficient way to remove player hubris.

Be careful, though, that you’re not so busy watching the Nile that vast areas of your city burn down. Fire is a big hazard in Pharaoh.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sid Meier's Steam Charts: Sid Meier's Sid Meier's Edition

Uncivilised

Best gaming SSD 2019: Top SATA and M.2 drives for PC

Solid state of the art

The Sunday Papers

Read more

60

Priceless Play - 16 February 2019

Ah! Love! That Many Splendour'd Thing!

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sid Meier's Steam Charts: Sid Meier's Sid Meier's Edition

Uncivilised

Best gaming SSD 2019: Top SATA and M.2 drives for PC

Solid state of the art

Have You Played... Pharaoh?

Pyramid scheme

14

The Sunday Papers

Read more

60