Darkest Dungeon 2 is coming and looks rather chilly

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

19th February 2019 / 9:37PM

Apparently the Darkest Dungeon wasn’t the darkest after all, because they’ve gone and found another, darker one up a mountain – yep, Darkest Dungeon 2 is on the way. Red Hook Studios aren’t ready to give any dates, but they did share a few vague thoughts on the sequel with RPS fan-site PC Gamer. A familiar roster of heroes are lined up to go up some mountains, possibly filled with madness, in search of more cursed loot to hoard, and yet another cosmic evil to vanquish. Expect the return of the deliciously over-the-top narrator – hear him boom in the teaser below.

Darkest Dungeon 2 continues some time after the first game’s second expansion, The Color Of Madness. By that logic, the sequel’s full title should be The Mountains Out Of Space, but I’m probably wrong. In their chat with PC Gamer, Red Hook say that the combat engine from the original will mostly be carried over, thought they’re giving it a presentation overhaul. Intriguingly, the larger structure of the game is changing. The new game is “about enduring a gruelling journey, not cleaning up your backyard”, so perhaps less town management, more Banner Saga?

It sounds like there’s bigger things to worry about than eldritch meat-beasts in the basement this time (or haunted comets, for that matter). Red Hook say players are going up against a “supernatural apocalypse twisting and distorting the world beyond the estate”, which sounds like an exciting way to raise the stakes. While they’re not ready to give a date yet (there is a mailing list to sign up for, at least), it seems likely that Red Hook intend to go through early access again with this one. Hopefully it won’t be in testing for quite so long, this time.

No word on when Darkest Dungeon 2 is out, but the original game is currently 75% off on Steam. £4.74/€5.74/$6.24 gets you the original release, while £13.29/€16.70/$17.15 gets you the Ancestral Edition, including both expansions.

