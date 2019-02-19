The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
10

Epic sue organisers of rubbish Fortnite Live festival in Norwich

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

19th February 2019 / 4:05PM

Photo: ITV News Anglia

Adding legal injury to public insult, Epic Games are suing Exciting Events, organisers of a disastrous Fortnite-themed festival in Norwich. The utterly naff-looking event made for some amusing headlines over the weekend, with the BBC covering it here. Despite the Fortnite Live festival invoking the name and using character art from Epic’s battle royale shooter, it was unsurprisingly unofficial. In a statement to Eurogamer, Epic have announced they’re taking legal action and have “issued a claim against the organisers in the High Court of London”, which sounds serious.

The event itself was a glorious trainwreck with little in the way of Fortnite-themed anything, outside of some machines running the game. There was a climbing wall, a bouncy castle and a “cave experience” which was apparently just a trailer with a dark tunnel running through it. Quite what climbing and caves have to do with the famously outdoorsy shooter is beyond me. I could have forgiven the bouncy castle if it was purple and they called it Kevin, but they didn’t even manage to get that part right.


Photo: Justine Petersen (Facebook)

The whole event looked and sounded dismal to the point of parody, and the queues were massive, making the £12 tickets (or £20 for an unlimited pass wristband) even more galling. I’m reminded of cheap travelling fairgrounds, their rides invariably painted with airbrushed Disney and 80s action movie characters, but far worse. At least those fairs aren’t tempting the fates (and prowling, hungry lawyers) by by calling it Disney Live.

While I’m no expert, I’d expect this legal threat from a multi-billion-dollar corporate giant might throw a spanner in the works for Exciting Events. They already had further Fortnite-themed events lined up on their site, though I doubt they’ll be happening now. Unshaken by the initial negative press, they were mulling over the possibility of the festival returning next year, according to the Eastern Daily Press on Sunday. Can’t fault their optimism, if nothing else.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fortnite Patch Notes (V7.40) - Fortnite V7.40 Update with analysis

New Infantry Rifle, Rocket Deagle nerf, Elimination rewards

Fortnite Season 8 release date - Earthquake cracks, Season 8 map changes, skins, theories

Your crack is showing

Fortnite Overtime - RV Park and Motel locations, Creative Mode coins

Fortnite Weapons guide (V7.40) - Fortnite guns, weapon stats, best weapon in Fortnite Season 7

Aim, Shoot, Miss, Die, Rinse, Repeat

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Punch through magical Britain in Square Enix's Million Arthur: Arcana Blood

We put Anthem's loading times to the test: HDD vs SSD vs NVMe

The Sims is the most haunted game in the world

A wee existential spiral about The Sims

Fortnite Patch Notes (V7.40) - Fortnite V7.40 Update with analysis

New Infantry Rifle, Rocket Deagle nerf, Elimination rewards