Fortnite Patch Notes (V7.40) - Fortnite V7.40 Update with analysis

Fortnite Patch Notes – V7.40 Fortnite Update (19 Feb 2019)

Full Patch Notes

Click on the box below to view the full Patch Notes for the V7.40 Content Update for Fortnite. Once you’ve had a read yourself, take a look below for our take on the most important changes that have arrived with this patch.

Fortnite V7.40 Patch Notes (Feb 14 2019) Limited Time Mode: Driftin’ Summary: Gear up and grab a Driftboard from a Red Supply Drop, meet up with your team, then race to eliminate the enemies. Last team standing wins!

Mode Details: Two teams of 32 players. All Chests and Ammo Boxes have been removed. Red Supply Drops fall all over the map, each containing a Driftboard, weapons, and ammo. Health and Shields slowly regenerate when riding on a Driftboard.

Limited Time Mode: Catch! Summary: In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby!

Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades

Mode Details: Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100. Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops. Increase Supply Drops throughout the game. Faster circle times. Increased drop stack counts.

Weapons + Items Driftboard Use weapons or consumables as you ride the slopes. Boost past the competition with electrifying speed. Loot and revive downed allies. All without ever getting off the Driftboard! Building is not possible while on the Driftboard. Can be found scattered all around the map.

Reduced availability of Balloons from Floor Loot from 1.08% to 0.73%.

Reduced availability of Gliders from Floor Loot from 1.85% to 1.2%.

Reduced availability of Dual Pistols from Floor Loot from 1.39% to 0.66%. [collapse]

Driftboard added – New Limited Time Vehicle

Our first new vehicle since the introduction of the Stormwings back at the beginning of Season 7, the Driftboard, we’ve been told, has been in the works for quite some time but currently it will only be available for a limited time. This light and swift new means of travel allows you to glide and style your way across the Fortnite island, all while aiming, shooting, healing… pretty much everything except building.

Which is a shame, really, because I think it’s be satisfying as hell to glide up a ramp that you’re building as you ascend, Wallace-and-Gromit-train-tracks-style.

Regardless, the Driftboards are scattered across the map both in the main game modes and in the new “Driftin’” LTM, which pits two teams of 32 against one another, and replaces all chest loot with red Supply Drops which fall constantly across the map, containing weapons, ammo, and a Driftboard which also regenerates your Health and Shields while you’re riding it!

Fortnite Patch Notes – Previous Updates

Because we’re lovely people over at RPS, we’ve made it so you can click on any of the below boxes to view every single collection of Patch Notes dating back to the beginning of Season 7. So go ahead, knock yourselves out!

Fortnite V7.40 Patch Notes (Feb 14 2019) Limited Time Mode Rotations

As mentioned last week, we’re continuing with rotate through LTMs at a faster pace throughout the week moving forward. The first mode is detailed below, check the in-game client on Thursdays and Saturdays to see what other modes are available! Limited Time Mode: Catch! Summary: In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby!

Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades

Mode details: Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100. Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops. Increase Supply Drops throughout the game. Faster circle times. Increased drop stack counts.

Limited Time Mode: Team Rumble Summary: Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins!

What’s New? Reduced likelihood of Storm ending up near the center of the map.

Overtime Challenges & Rewards Looking to earn a free Season 8 Battle Pass? Starting with the v7.40 release, complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 to receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! Additionally, unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail for completing these Challenges.

And for current Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits. Weapons + Items Infantry Rifle Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants. Deals 41, 43, 45 damage. 2x headshot multiplier. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines. Uses Medium Ammo. Fires quick-moving projectiles without damage falloff.

Improvements to the Bush consumable. Now absorbs one instance of weapon damage before being removed from the owner. Fall damage will not remove the Bush. Now translucent (for the Bush wearer only!) in order to allow for better visibility of surroundings.

Hand Cannon Epic rarity Reduced environmental damage from 150 to 100. Legendary rarity Reduced environmental damage from 157 to 105.

Rocket Launcher Shifted availability of Rocket Launchers out of Chests and into Supply Drops. Removed Rocket Launchers from Chests. Increased the chance of receiving a Rocket Launcher from Supply Drops from 25% to 50%. Epic rarity Reload speed increased from 2.66 to 3.42. Now only available from Vending Machines Legendary rarity Reload speed increased from 2.52 to 3.24.

Unvaulted Clingers Cupid’s Crossbow – Limited Time Item Epic Rarity. Infinite ammo. Bodyshot Damage: 79. Headshot Damage: 197. Can be found in Floor Loot and Chests. Does 1 environmental damage.

Vaulted Grenades

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue causing projectile weapons to fire inaccurately when aiming at other players from very close range.

Fixed an issue that was causing explosive splash damage to be blocked when players didn’t actually have cover. Gameplay Added Pop-Up Cup settings to default playlists We’re introducing a few larger changes into the default Fortnite playlist as a test. We’ve seen these settings in pop-up cups result in more engaging fights and allowing players to gain more consistent rewards for the risk of engagement. Based on the positive feedback we received during these specific Pop-Up cups, we’re implementing the following adjustments: 50 Health (or Shield) based on your health when the Elimination occurs. 50/50/50 materials dropped on Elimination 500/500/500 Cap on materials Harvest rate increased by 40% We’ll be closely monitoring feedback on this change – play a couple matches and let us know what you think!

Removed the ability for the X4 Stormwing to break through structures and large objects. Small props will still be destroyed from direct hit from an X4 Stormwing.

Changes to Ziplines Ziplines are now interact to engage. Ziplines grant fall damage immunity. Ziplines now have an audio visualizer icon.

Final Circle adjustments Increased the travel distance by 48%. Shrink time has been increased from 45 seconds to 75 seconds.

PC, Mac, and console players can now crouch while in Edit Mode. Gamepad players can assign this through custom gamepad controls. Note: This functionality is coming to mobile soon.

Turbo Building Reduced the initial timer for turbo building from 0.15 to 0.05.

Added the ability to swap the item in the currently selected slot with a new item by holding interact instead of tapping. Added UI text to show players they’re able to use swap. Not available on touch input.

Floor traps will automatically build a floor piece for you if needed. You must have the required resources.

Logitech and Razer RGB peripherals will now react when doing emotes.

Sneaky Snowmen will be destroyed if they fall from a high distance. Stand on the head of a Sneaky Snowman to avoid fall damage.

Removed HUD bar for the minigun overheating mechanic.

Adjusted the distance of the Bottle Rocket sound indicators so that they match the max distance of the sound effects.

Added a Bottle Rocket sound indicator for the explosion of rockets. Bug Fixes: Aim Assist “Snap-To” Adjustments We’ve added a compounding time delay to the aim assist “snap-to” feature when spamming the Aim Down Sight button. Each button press after the first will apply a time delay, up to 5 seconds, before the aim assist “snap-to” effect is applied. We are making this change to prevent situations where players would spam the Aim Down Sight button on enemies, which caused the crosshair to stay locked on to targets indefinitely. This change should prevent the lock-on mechanic from being abused while retaining the same Aim Assist feel. We’ll be closely monitoring feedback about this change.

Fixed an issue where Bottle Rockets would not align to specific slope angles.

Cozy Campfire logs no longer block movement.

Prevent weapon auto-reload from canceling emotes.

Fixed an issue that allowed traps to trigger through lab tunnel walls in Dusty Divot.

Fixed auto pickup not occurring when landing from skydiving.

Fix issue where a player with no traps would switch to the build tool if they hit the button to equip traps.

Fixed an issue where glider items could be triggered right after teleporting with a Rift-to-Go which would block subsequent skydiving.

Fixed an issue that would block building beneath a mounted turret.

Fixed an issue where Snowmen placed on the map would appear invisible or under the map. Events New Tournament Series – ‘Share The Love Series’ (Solo & Duo) Available from February 14 until February 24. Players will compete across any of four division tournaments: Open Division Prospect Division Contender Division Champion Division Earning enough points during any nightly session to receive a pin will unlock the next highest division. Earning a pin during a Champion Division session will advance to Round 2 – the Champion Division Finals! ‘Share the Love Series’ Sprays will be granted based on the highest division achieved, including the Champion Division Finals. All divisions run simultaneously and share the same tournament schedule. The full schedule for your server region can be viewed from the Events tab.

New Tournament – ‘Trios One Day Cup’ Available on February 17 Grab a couple of your best friends and join in for the Trios One Day Cup, going from a fully Open tournament to an intense final round with the best Trios in a single day. The tournament takes place across three rounds – earn a pin during each round to advance. The full schedule for your server region can be viewed within the Events tab.

Tournaments can now take place across multiple rounds, with players needing to earn a pin in order to unlock the next round of the tournament.

Multiple tournaments are now able to be running at the same time.

Reduced the maximum matchmaking time for tournaments from 5 minutes to 4 minutes. This value limits the amount of time a player can wait for a match in a tournament before they create the best match possible at that time.

Increased the minimum amount of players for tournament matches from 80 to 90.

Streamer Mode can now be used during tournament play.

In-game leaderboards are now fully available in all regions, for each tournament session. These can be accessed inside of the tournament page by clicking on any tournament session. Audio Add audio when squadmates ready up in the lobby.

The following audio improvements have been made for Mobile/Switch platforms: Improve skydiving wind audio. Add more variation to gunshot environment impacts.

Bug Fixes: Fixed the Air Horn emote only having 1 variation on Mobile/Switch. UI Stats v2 The ability to track all of your play in one place and view it across all platforms. This includes the ability for mobile and Switch players to view their stats in-game. Breaks up stats by each individual Limited Time Mode.

Players now receive a pop-up prompt informing them if a player they recently reported has had action taken against their account.

When eliminated by the Storm, instead of saying “You Eliminated Yourself”, the text now says “Eliminated by the Storm”

Improved look and implementation of Bad Network Indicator and updated Bad Connection Indicator UI to track bad vs severe ping. Yellow indicates poor status, red indicates severe status, flashing red indicates dropped signal

Slash commands have been improved and re-enabled in chat windows. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where you could switch between different tabs in the background if you were in the Player Feedback menu.

Fixed missing Remove Marker map icon on Mac.

Fixed Battle Pass info not displaying properly in the lobby in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where elimination counts and names for teammates were not calculated properly in large team modes. Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue causing weapon animations to sometimes play twice for each shot fired in replays. Social Gifting returns for a Limited Time The Gifting feature is back for a limited time! You’ll be able to send or receive presents from friends until February 22.

Fortnite V7.30 Content Update (Feb 05 2019) Limited Time Mode: Wild West Duos Note: We’ve begun testing a new schedule for Limited Time Modes. Playlists will rotate every couple of days to allow a more diverse amount of modes to be available over the course of a week.

Summary: Fight for a Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items, such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns, and Dynamite. This town ain’t big enough for the hundred of us!

What’s New? Increased the chance for Slurp Juice to appear in Supply Drops. Unvaulted the Revolver and the Double Barrel Shotgun for this mode.

Weapons + Items Bottle Rockets A thrown item that launches a barrage of bottle rockets to the toward the targeted direction. Rarity: Uncommon Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and Supply Drops. Drops in stacks of 2. Max stack size of 6. Fires 45 rockets of varying speeds randomly within a cone over roughly 9 seconds. Deals 10 player and 40 environmental damage per explosion. Max 2 active per player.

Environmental Campfires Campfire props in the world can now be lit by interacting with them. Behaves like the Cozy Campfire, healing 2 health per second for 25 seconds to all nearby players. Each campfire can only be used once per match. You can tell if a campfire has been used by whether or not you can still see wood in it.

Vaulted BoomBox

Reduced the chance of receiving rocket ammo out of ammo boxes from 12% to 6%.

Increased the impulse strength of the Launchpad by 28.5%.

Reduced the chance to receive Dynamite from Chests from 7% to 5.33%.

Sneaky Snowman will no longer drop from Chests.

Chiller Grenade Lowered the volume of the beep.

Events Architect Pop-Up Cup Removed the ability to edit enemy structures. Thank you for your feedback!

Fortnite V7.30 Patch Notes (Jan 29 2019) Limited Time Mode: Solid Gold Summary: All things that glitter are gold in this Limited Time Mode! All weapon spawns are Legendary with increased material gathering. Drop in now and earn that Victory Royale.

Mode Details: All weapon drops are Legendary. Increased amount of materials received from gathering.

Weapons + Items Chiller Grenade: The Chiller Grenade will knock players back, causing them to slide along the ground. Allies, enemies, and vehicles hit with the Chiller Grenade will slip around with icy feet/wheels for a duration of 7 seconds. Drops in stacks of 3. Max stack size of 6. Common rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Vending Machines.

Cozy Campfire – Updated Visuals: We’ve updated the visual effects of Cozy Campfires to more clearly indicate when a campfire is in use or burnt out.

Vaulted: Bolt-action Sniper Rifle Burst Rifle Heavy Shotgun SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Unvaulted: Suppressed SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Reduced the drop chance of Dual Pistol from floor loot from 2.24% to 1.38%. Bug Fixes: Balloons no longer collide with vehicles. This resolves an issue where vehicles could be damaged when using Balloons while on a vehicle.

Gameplay Memory and networking optimization for Apples and Mushrooms.

Added unique vehicle specific messages in the feed when players are eliminated or downed.

Edit Delay Re-enabled client-side editing improvements. These were turned off in 7.20 due to an input bug they were causing.

Fixed Boogie Bombs not affecting players that are wearing the Sneaky Snowman when struck on exposed legs/feet.

Fixed Sneaky Snowman’s last charge breaking away right after applying if another Sneaky Snowman is present in a different inventory slot.

Fixed an issue where the glider would auto-deploy closer to the ground than expected when holding glider redeploy from the bus.

Fixed the X-4 Stormwing’s health bar occasionally not displaying.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a Sneaky Snowman if it landed next to them.

Increased the amount of materials gained from looting Chests and Floor Loot from 20 to 30.

Increased the number of materials received from Supply Drops from 40 to 60. Bug Fixes: Aim assist now targets enemies on vehicles rather than the base of the vehicles they’re occupying.

Quickly switching to Traps then weapons on gamepads no longer causes players to shoot or swing pickaxes.

Supply Drop balloons now take environmental damage, including damage from explosives or biplanes gun.

Fixed instances of a free wall piece showing as placeable but not building.

Fixed player cameras from becoming distorted when another player enters a Zipline.

Fixed an issue where the magnet on the Zipline could be invisible on use.

Fixed an issue where boost visual effects could appear while operating a vehicle near a Zipline.

Players can now properly progress through and complete the Week 4 “Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches” Challenge.

Screens no longer shake uncontrollably after after walking on icy surfaces.

Players will no longer lose the ability to turn the X-4 Stormwing after hitting terrain/structures. Playground The Guided Missile has been removed from Playgrounds.

Removed the Spiky Stadium Supply Drop. This will remove the ability to loot the Spiky Stadium as well as Impulse Grenades. This was done due to an issue that was sending players back to the Lobby.

Events New Tournament Added: Architect Pop-Up Cup (Solo, Duo, and Squads) Settings from previous Pop-Up Cup tournaments still apply to this tournament. Within this mode, player built structures can now be edited by any player, regardless of team status. This is an experiment that we’d like to try out in this testing environment, but aren’t quite sure of the full impact. We’d love to hear feedback from your experiences playing with this change.

Tournaments may now feature leaderboards for each event session, highlighting top performers.

Participating in tournaments now requires a minimum account level of 10. Performance Bug Fixes: Smoothed out drops in framerate that could happen with large changes in view direction and rendered character counts. Audio Added a fuse sound to the Grenade. Bug Fixes: Fixed emote music overlapping with lobby music depending on the way volume sliders were configured. UI Show total party eliminations on the HUD if your team wins.

Added additional models to the “Cycle Models” list when viewing Wraps in the Battle Pass or Item Shop.

The party colors have been restored to Blue, Red, Purple, and Yellow. To distinguish players in LTMs like Food Fight. There are new icons for non-squad teammates and the opponent icons on the minimap.

Rotating the camera on the Battle Bus no longer has an oscillating/swimming effect on the minimap.

Fixed an issue in the Net Debug UI that would cause it to show a ping value that was too high. Bug Fixes: Fixed issue where weapons were not equipping when double-clicking in the inventory after swapping their quickbar slots.

Fix an issue where teammates scores would not be displayed.

Fixed incorrect elimination count information occurring in large team modes.

Fixed player sorting order in the player reporting UI.

Fixed an issue where some of the leaderboard UI could sometimes blink repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Spectator’ button in the Player Reporting menu would only select the first player you spectated.

Fixed an issue where the playlist selection screen could sometimes show an incorrect selection after leaving a party.

Fixed a display issue with the item pick-up prompt that would sometimes occur after opening an ammo box.

Fix lobby preview lengths of Pumpernickel, Running Man, Dance Therapy, and Hot Marat emotes. Art + Animation Celebrate Super Bowl LIII with new Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots uniforms added to the Fourth Down Outfit set. Drop in and represent your favorite team! All players who previously purchased the Fourth Down set will be granted these variants.

Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed weapon animations playing twice for each shot fired in replays.

Fixed an issue where camera/lens settings could display incorrect initial values.

Fixed an issue where attempting to play an out of date replay selects another replay.

Fixed players appearing jittery while using Ziplines in replays.

Fixed Boombox music not playing when watching replays. Social The Streamer Mode setting has been replaced with two separate settings: Anonymous Mode This will display your name as “Anonymous” to all players that are not in your squad. Your account info will still be attached to reports submitted by other players using the Player Reporting feature. Hide Other Player Names This will display all other player names as “Player” unless they are in your squad. Neither of these settings will be functional when playing in a Tournament match.

Bug Fixes: Party Invite Notifications will now appear when in the Game Mode select screen. Accepting the invite from the notification will take you to the proper game mode and join the party.

Fortnite V7.20 Content Update (Jan 22 2019) Limited Time Mode: Sniper Shootout Summary: In this limited time mode, players will do battle using scoped weapons only. May the best aim win!

What’s New? Suppressed Sniper Rifles have been added. Legendary Scoped Pistols have been added to Supply Drops.

Mode Details: Floor Loot spawners reduced by 50% Reviving “Down But Not Out” teammates in Duos & Squads is deactivated – be careful peeking! Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode

Weapons + Items Sneaky Snowman Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player. Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed. Available in Common variant. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size of 10.

Swapped the drop chance of Shield Potions and Small Shield Potions. Shield Potion Reduced drop chance from Floor Loot from 16.53% to 13.22%. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 14.26% to 9.51%. Small Shield Potion Increased drop chance from Floor Loot from 13.22% to 16.53%. Increased drop chance from Chests from 9.51% to 14.26%.

Vaulted the following items: Quad Rocket Launcher Port-A-fortress Grappler

Reduced the drop chance of Gliders. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 11.89% to 4.43%.

Reduced the drop chance of Balloons.​​​​​​​ Reduced drop chance from Chests from 7.58% to 3.24%.

Reduced the spawn chance of Quad Crashers from 100% to 50%.

Reduced the spawn chance of X-4 Stormwings from 80% to 50%. Performance Fixed an issue where building would cause a major drop in FPS. Events Added additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cup. Updated additional materials gained on elimination to now drop with the eliminated player, rather than being granted immediately.

Fortnite V7.20 Patch Notes (Jan 15 2019) Limited Time Mode: One Shot Summary: There’s low gravity and every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!

Mode Details: Gravity is set lower than normal. The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game. The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Semi-auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode. Players will spawn with 50 health and can only heal if they find Bandages.

Weapons + Items Scoped Revolver Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fires Medium Ammo. 42 / 44 damage per shot. Available from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. This item takes up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources. Gliders do not need to be selected to deploy. Activate them by pressing your jump button while in mid-air. Rarity is Rare. Gliders come with 10 charges. Each deploy uses a charge. When all charges are used the item disappears. Glider redeploy does not consume a charge when using a Launch Pad, Rifts-to-Go, or respawning in a Limited Time Mode. Found from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

Minigun adjustments Added an overheating mechanic. Overheat occurs after approximately 6 seconds of continuous fire. Reduced the wind-up time by 37%. Updated the audio for the Minigun.

Rarity color adjustments Balloons changed from Epic to Rare. Stink Bomb changed from Epic to Rare. Scoped AR decreased from Rare/Epic to Uncommon/Rare.

The following projectile-based weapons now have the same projectile trajectory as the Heavy Sniper Rifle: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Suppressed Sniper Rifle Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle

Weapon first-shot accuracy now works with icy feet and while on ziplines.

The reticle center dot on Scoped Rifles has been reduced in size. This will mitigate situations where it appears you’re on your target but still miss the shot.

Trap drop chance adjustments Total drop chance of Traps from floor loot increased from 3.98% to 4.73%. Cozy Campfire Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.26% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 6.63% to 15.47%. Launch Pad Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.53% to 0.98%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 13.25% to 20.77%. Mounted Turret Drop chance from floor loot decreased from 0.8% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas decreased from 20.42% to 15.47%.

Small shields max stack size has been decreased from 10 to 6. Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug that could cause you to lose the ability to switch weapons if firing a Grappler while crashing a vehicle or interacting with an object during travel.

Fixed a bug where your ability to fire would be delayed after discarding a Grappler.

Removed the ability to ride or be pushed by a Grappler due to the ability for players to move fast enough to cause network issues.

Fixed Balloons not being popped by explosions.

Fixed issue causing odd dynamite size/scaling when picking it up and re-throwing.

When a player is eliminated by Down-But-Not-Out bleed-out damage, the elimination distance is calculated from the original down location rather than the distance when they are fully eliminated.

Fixed an issue that could cause Scoped Rifles to have full accuracy earlier than intended.

Fixed an issue where the center dot of the reticle while scoped did not line up with the center dot while unscoped.

Fixed dynamite re-throw ability from being canceled by changing weapons or being a vehicle passenger.

Players will no longer receive credit for a “No Scope” in the elimination feed if they use a scope to eliminate a player. Gameplay Zipline improvements Added the ability to change direction via player movement input button. Just move in the direction you’d like to go while riding a zipline, no jumping required. Rather than moving at max speed as soon as entering the zipline, players will now accelerate over time to reach that max speed. Destruction effects have been turned back on while riding a zipline. Players will destroy the nearby player buildings before attaching to the zipline so their path becomes clear

Added a third decimal place for mouse/controller sensitivity to allow for more granular values.

To help with situations where walls are built mostly underground, we’ve added functionality where an extra piece will be built for free on top of that piece. This occurs when the wall piece is showing less than 30% above ground.

Gamepad Sensitivity Building sensitivity change also applies to edit mode.

Editing will no longer interrupt gun fire and pickaxe swings.

Corn stalks will no longer block gunfire.

Editing a structure will now begin without waiting for a response from the server. This should cut down on ghost shots before editing and make it a smoother experience. Confirming the edit will still require sending data to the server and be impacted by high ping or poor server performance. Due to an issue, this feature has been disabled until Patch v7.30.

Vehicle impact damage to a player will now respect shields instead of directly applying to player health.

When a plane explodes due to any reason, it will now deal damage to both passengers and pilots. This damage no longer ignores shields.

Infinite dab is even more infinite…Dab for 11 hours instead of 10 hours in the lobby.

Adjusted map art to more accurately represent player & marker positions.

Textures of props used in emotes are now pre-streamed so scorecard and other emotes that use props will have less chance of using a low-resolution texture.

X-4 Stormwing passengers now have the same Hold to Exit functionality as pilots. Bug Fixes: Fixed instances of glider redeploy not deploying when exiting a Stormwing.

Fixed grenade throw animations not playing the follow-through when watching other players throw a grenade.

Fixed the preview length on many emotes in the lobby to hear the full music track.

Completing the “Play a match with a friend” Daily Challenge now correctly counts towards other quests that require completing daily challenges.

Fixed players not being able to destroy the Boombox from certain distances.

Fixed some issues with ziplines Players will no longer be flung across the map or get in broken animation states. A cooldown has been added to ensure jump spamming will not allow players with mild network issues to fall through the zipline collision. The zipline magnet will no longer remain over players heads. Players no longer fall when colliding with enemy structures. Players no longer dismount ziplines at steep angles when under bad network conditions.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes take 2 instances of impact damage from getting hit by the X-4 Stormwing.

Damage numbers when shooting Mounted Turrets now properly displays as vehicle damage instead of player damage.

Players who are emoting on the starter island will no longer continue emoting after jumping from the Battle Bus.

Gliders and Umbrellas will no longer appear sideways or misaligned when dropping from the Battle Bus. Events Tournament systems have been significantly updated to support upcoming features. We’ll be operating a series of small scale test events as we test these updates with more players. We will be testing in waves until we are confident in the new functionality. At that point, we will again begin running tournaments regularly for all players.

Older tournaments will be removed from the Events tab on Switch & mobile devices for the time being. Data for those tournaments has been saved and will return to those platforms in a future release.

Players will automatically be removed from the match after 60 seconds of spectating after being eliminated. Audio Fixed shield damage sound playing when shooting or getting hit by teammates.

Gliders that have music can now play their music in the lobby for previewing.

Reduced the volume of the X-4 Stormwing.

Reduce the volume of the Boombox.

Added unique bouncing sound to Dynamite. Bug Fixes: Fixed music cutting out on mobile/Switch platforms.

Fixed incorrect boost audio loop for Quad Crasher on mobile/Switch.

Fixed missing medium-distant Scoped AR gunshot sounds.

Fixed loud winter biome ambient audio on mobile/Switch. UI Updated the ammo icons in the inventory to look more realistic.

Building resources of spectated players are now visible. Bug Fixes: Prevent pickup HUD interaction prompts from appearing while in a vehicle, since picking up is disabled while in a vehicle.

Fixed error displays when a friend request fails.

Prevented special preview actions (Play Again, Switch Model, Full Screen, etc…, shown when viewing a cosmetic item) from disappearing after opening and closing the chat window.

Fixed a red background showing up when the chat window is opened while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview of a Loading Screen cosmetic.

Prevented unrelated loading screens from sometimes showing up instead of the selected Loading Screen while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview. Social Battle Royale players can now accept party invites from players in Save The World and join games in progress. Art + Animation Both Lynx and Zenith now have custom idle poses in the lobby. Bug Fixes: The size of the Red Knight shield and Raven Back Bling from the Frozen Bundle now matches their original versions.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Deadfire Outfit from being reactive in game.

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #3 (Jan 8 2019) Limited Time Modes 14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time! For the next week, drop in and complete any Challenges you may have missed out on to earn in-game rewards.

We’ll also be featuring some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that have been available over the past two weeks. Log in each day to find out which modes are available to explore. Weapons + Items Suppressed Sniper Rifle added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. A single shot, scoped sniper rifle. The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage

Six Shooter has been vaulted.

The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare

Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

Gameplay X-4 Stormwing adjustments: The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%. Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%. Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25% Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%. Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad). Bug Fixes: The X-4 Stormwing is no longer able to fly above the max build limit. [collapse]

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #2 (Dec 30 2018) Limited Time Modes The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Boom Box Activate to create powerful blasts of music that deal structure damage in a large area! Newly built walls in the radius of the box are destroyed with every blast. Shoot the Boom Box to stop its effects.

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #1 (Dec 23 2018) Limited Time Modes The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Presents! Presents! contain one of several powerful sets of weapons/items. A Legendary rarity item that drops in stacks of one (max of 5 stacks). Can be found from floor loot, chests, or Supply Drops.

Fortnite V7.10 Patch Notes (Dec 18 2018) Limited Time Modes: 14 Days Of Fortnite The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Starting December 19, log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Heavy Assault Rifle Changes: Reduced the effectiveness of the Heavy Assault Rifle while not aiming down sights; aiming down sight gameplay remains roughly the same Increased ADS accuracy bonus by 10% Increased accuracy while standing still by 10% Reduced vertical recoil by 6% Base accuracy reduced by 30% Reduced accuracy while jumping and falling by 60%

Improved Balloon controls While in the air, Balloons can be released by pressing the ‘Crouch’ keybind(formerly the ‘Jump’ keybind). Players can again use Alt-Fire to release a Balloon when the Balloon item is selected.

For modes it’s available in, the height at which glider redeploy is available has been decreased from 1000 units to 576 units. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where players were able to pick up live Dynamite through structures. Gameplay Ground vehicles now slide on icy surfaces.

Eliminations from “no-scoping” enemies with Sniper Rifles now shows up in the elimination feed.

Sticking a landing on all 4 wheels with a vehicle will no longer damage the player inside.

It’s now easier to pick up items dropped near a Mounted Turret.

Stormwings now take 50% more damage from hitting objects. Boosting now reduces the damage taken from impacts by 50%, previously boosting prevented all impact damage.

Damage done to players that are in a Stormwing when it’s shot down has been increased from 25 to 50 Damage is dealt directly to health.

Stormwings will now take more damage from destroying structures by running through them. Bug Fixes: Holding a movement key while confirming an edit will no longer force the player to continue moving in the direction of the key they were holding.

Mounted Turrets will no longer be briefly teleported under the map and then returned to their original location.

Various Zipline fixes Zipline animations no longer briefly play every time a player jumps after building underneath a Zipline. Players should retain proper momentum when latching onto a Zipline. This will fix the issue where it appears a player is “jittery/rubberbanding” or receives a perceived speed boost immediately after latching onto the Zipline. Players will no longer lose the ability to sprint if they emote while on a Zipline. Fixed an issue that caused players to become detached from the Zipline right after seeing the animation above their head. The Zipline pulley will no longer remain in the world after eliminating a player while they were riding on it. Fixed an issue where players would get flung across the map. Added sounds and effects when a ziplining player smashes through structures. Improved attach collision around Ziplines.

Fixed regressions with the “Auto Pick Up Weapons” option Events Added additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cups and Friday Night Fortnite

Explorer Pop-Up Cups Resource caps adjusted from 700/500/300 to 500/500/500 for wood/stone/metal. Resource gains on eliminations adjusted from 100/50/50 to 50/50/50 for wood/stone/metal. We’re continuing to make adjustments on these values in an attempt to find a healthy balance, please let us know your feedback!

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where Traps were not granting elimination rewards in Explorer Pop-Up Cup. Playground Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue that would prevent time trial Challenges from recording player completion times.

Players should no longer see an occasional “Please Wait” message that blocks them from starting Challenge games in Playgrounds. Performance GPU performance improvements when view distances are far. This should improve resolution on consoles and in some cases, frame rate.

Minor improvements were made to performance for emote music playback.

Addressed movement corrections sometimes are seen when players jump

Improved the performance of some gliders Audio Improved winter biome ambient audio.

Reduced the volume of Quad Crasher boost sounds. Bug Fixes: Fixed Victory Royale sound effects being different on mobile/Switch. UI Players can now preview loading screen cosmetics in the front end by pushing the key bound to the “preview” action “Full Screen”

Added a vehicle health bar above the player shield bar. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where a short snippet of the currently equipped Music item could be heard when previewing a different Music item

Fixed an occasional crash when viewing event tiles on the consoles. Art + Animation Zenith has his own idle animation in the lobby.

Lynx has her own idle animation in the lobby.

Phone It In now plays for 15 seconds in the lobby

Dab for days with the new emoting power of the Infinite Dab in the lobby! Lasts 10 hours.

Fortnite V7.01 Patch Notes (Dec 11 2018) Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters Summary: Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

Mode Details: The only weapons in this mode are Shotgun variants. Jetpacks & Heavy Shotguns can be found in chests & Supply Drops. Other Shotgun variants are spawned as floor loot. The Storm moves in more quickly than normal at mid to late game. Typical match length is about 15 minutes. Stats are enabled for this mode.

Weapons + Items Infinity Blade This Mythic melee weapon can be found on Polar Peak. Primary Fire delivers a powerful sword slash. It deals big damage to enemies and destroys structures in one blow (75 damage to players). Alternate Fire allows the player to leap great distances, destroying objects in its path. Upon landing, it delivers damage and a knock-up to nearby players (25 damage). The wielder of the sword is also granted additional abilities: An increased pool of max Health and Shields (200 Health/200 Shields). Regeneration of effective Health over time up to max Health and Shields (1 HP per second). An instant burst of effective Health upon elimination of an enemy (50 HP). Increased movement speed (130%). The first player to pull the Infinity Blade from its pedestal will be instantly healed to full Health and Shields. If a player picks up the Infinity Blade, all other inventory items aside from building materials will be dropped. When the wielder of the Infinity Blade picks up an item (aside from building materials), the Infinity Blade will be dropped. The Infinity Blade will be dropped when the wielder is knocked out or eliminated. Only one Infinity Blade will appear per match.

Gameplay X-4 Stormwing When a plane is shot down, the driver and all passengers of that plane will now take 25 damage from the explosion.

Bug Fixes: Speculative fix for players moving after being eliminated.

