Punch through magical Britain in Square Enix's Million Arthur: Arcana Blood

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th February 2019 / 5:14PM

Britain, Square Enix tell me, is “home to a million King Arthurs and a million Excaliburs.” Which checks out.

“The Arthurs each strive to become the one true king, wielding the power of the knights and the faeries of antiquity,” they continue. Sounds about right

Then they say these Arthurs “fight to unite a Britain where civil wars are a common occurrence” and ah c’mon Squeenix, now you’re rubbing salt into the wound. Give us a little fantasy to escape our Brithell. If your upcoming 2D fighting game Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is just my everyday reality I think I shall pass, thank you very much.

Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is a side-on face-puncher set in Squeenix’s weird world of Million Arthur, which started with a card game and has spread across a mobile MMO and an anime and other oddities. Now it’s a 2D fighter.

The cast of 13 fighters ranges from faeries to clones, the sorts of folks we all meet daily (and many of you may be yourselves), plus guests from games including King Of Fighters XIV.

Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is due out on Steam in summer 2019, Squeenix announced this week, so June-September-ish. Square Enix are only publishing this one, with development handled by Graphic Tank.

Our international readers can learn about Britain in this announcement trailer, though folks at home may as well just look out their windows.

