The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Detention follow-up Devotion is spooking up a storm today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

20th February 2019 / 11:04PM

There are few niches as specific as the one Red Candle Games have carved out with Detention and its successor Devotion, launched just yesterday. Both are sharp, unsettling but grounded horror stories that blend the supernatural with tales of real life in Taiwan in the not-too-distant past. While Detention was a side-scrolling adventure set in the 60s, Devotion is a first-person psychological study of a deeply religious family in the 80s. See the launch trailer below.

While Devotion looks a little less historical than its predecessor, it still feels – speaking as a mediocre white British guy – like a candid glimpse at the fears of people from another culture. One understandable, but not quite my own. It’s educational and unsettling at the same time. A few Taiwanese players commenting on the game on Steam have mentioned that its house is unnervingly familiar, sparking memories of decades past, and perhaps some less-than-great memories of a ‘traditional’ upbringing.

So far the only common gripe I’ve seen about Devotion is that it’s short – significantly shorter than Detention. It’s understandable why, as detailed, animated 3D environments take a lot more time and effort than static backgrounds. There’s some replay value, with semi-hidden notes to discover to fill in some of the blanks of the story, but it’s mostly a linear, story-driven affair with some light puzzling. Expect a few jump-scares, but nothing too over-the-top. Psychological horror is about getting under your skin, anyway, rather than ripping it off.

If you’ve not already checked it out, I highly recommend Red Candle’s previous game. Adam Smith reviewed Detention and had a lot of good things to say about it. It got another shout-out in our list of the best horror games around, along with a little bit more historical context. Well worth a spin – the real-world horrors are far scarier than anything supernatural it could offer.

Devotion is out now on Steam for £13.49/€13.99/$16.99.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Detention

Smart, historical horror

10

Devotion is hard to come by in Detention's follow-up

Be careful what you pray for…

2

The 25 Best Horror Games On PC

Is #1 A Jump Scare?

88

The Top Best Bestest Games Of 2017 So Far

43 absolute gems

54

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Detention follow-up Devotion is spooking up a storm today

1

Steins;Gate Elite is out now, remastering a visual novel classic

8

Baba Is You, Launch Is March 13th

7

The Sims 4 visits the very normal town of StrangerVille next week

7