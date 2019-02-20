Paradox launch PC/Xbone cross-platform mod support

The publishers of click-o-strategy games from Crusader Kings II to Cities: Skylines are bringing our precious PC mods to console, teaming up with Microsoft to launch cross-platform modding support. Paradox Interactive are starting with Surviving Mars, 2018’s pretty deece space colony game, and plan to bring mods to more of their Xbone versions later this year. While this change mostly benefits Xboners, isn’t it nice that they’ll get to join in all the fun we have on PC? Surviving Mars is even adding mouse and keyboard support on Xbone. Aw, bless, he thinks he’s a PC.

This all runs through the Paradox Mods platform. Modders can upload their work through the website, and players can download them from the site or an in-game mod browser and have them set up automatically, no fuss. It doesn’t connect to the Steam Workshop so mods already uploaded there (and elsewhere) will need to be specifically added to Paradox Mods.

In the short term, this doesn’t mean too much for us. They specifically point out that it works on PC with GOG as well as the Paradox Launcher, so I guess this makes up a little for the GOG release not hooking into the handy Steam Workshop. Paradox haven’t indicated that they plan to ditch Steam Workshop or put restrictions on mods or anything, they’re apparently just doing this on top.

In the long term, I’m hoping that some consoleers will become enamoured with mods and want to create their own, which we’ll then all get to play.

“Modding has been, and remains an important part of the Paradox community. As we have diversified the way we distribute our games, we want to make sure all our players can take part in the creation process,” Paradox’s Anders Törlind said in today’s announcement. “For Surviving Mars, we have worked with mod creators to support Paradox Mods with some of the best mods available, all in one place and downloadable in-game or simply using a web browser. We really look forward to unlocking the world of modding for all members of our community, regardless of what system they are using to play our games.”

Surviving Mars creations already on Paradox Mods site run the gamut from cannibalism to an Esperanto translation. We’ll win those Xboners over yet.

Paradox also have Stellaris and Cities: Skylines on Xbone, and say they’ll roll out mod support later this year.

If you missed the developments, by the way, Surviving Mars really did improve after a few updates.