The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Snakebird Primer is a friendly follow-up to the cute puzzler

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th February 2019 / 1:25PM

As much as I liked what 2015 puzzler Snakebird was trying to do, bending birds up and around and through levels like avian contortionists, it was a bit beyond my ken and my patience. So huzzah, here comes Snakebird Primer, an easier follow-up pitched as being “for the entire family” – that’s adults, grandparents, children, and spinster aunts who get frustrated when required to think more than three moves ahead. Released today, Primer looks far more on my level so heck yes I will flex this fowl.

Snakebird Primer is once again about twisting the Snake-like segmented bodies of colourful birds to cross levels, squeezing through tight spaces, gobbling fruit to grow, and trying not to stuck in a shape or location where they can’t reach the exit. That will make more sense once you watch the trailer.

See? These tubular birds can scootch forwards and bend at right angles between segments, an ability that can let them navigate levels in anatomically improbable ways but also ruin their own chances. It’s a bit like Snake in that respect, but with goals and levels and teleporters and other surprises. And birds. Hence the name. It gets trickier with multiple birds too, but not too tricky, not this time.

“Suitable for children, from 4 years and up,” developers Noumenon Games say, which is about my level. Maybe Primer will even help build me up for a return to the original Snakebird, I say rhetorically because you might find it a useful extended tutorial but mate I’m a born quitter and I will not go back to be HUMILIATED by those damn birds again.

Snakebird Primer is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs £5.79/€6.59/$7.99 on Steam. It’s coming to pocket telephones too (Android now, Apple once it passes) but I wouldn’t know anything about that.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Resident Evil 2's Ghost Survivors is a corking horror obstacle course

The gory gauntlet

We're looking for a staff writer to join RPS

9

Technobabylon: Birthright is Wadjet's first 3D adventure game

2

Apex Legends Ring - Circle sizes, Ring damage stats for each round

How long can an Apex Legends match go on for?

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Resident Evil 2's Ghost Survivors is a corking horror obstacle course

The gory gauntlet

We're looking for a staff writer to join RPS

9

Technobabylon: Birthright is Wadjet's first 3D adventure game

2

Apex Legends Ring - Circle sizes, Ring damage stats for each round

How long can an Apex Legends match go on for?