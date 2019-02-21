Grab an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 for just £250

There have been some stonking deals on AMD’s Radeon RX Vega graphics cards of late, but this latest price drop on their RX Vega 56 card is just properly bonkers, as right now you can nab MSI’s Air Boost OC model for just £250 over at Ebuyer and Overclockers UK. Add in free copies of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 as well as part of AMD’s three free games bundle and that’s one hell of a hefty discount.

It’s worth noting that the MSI model in question only has a single, blower-style fan as opposed to the larger and more substantial cooling systems you’ll find on other makes of Vega 56, but even so – £250! That’s an astonishing deal for such a powerful graphics card – especially when its closest Nvidia neighbour, the RTX 2060, is around £100 more expensive right now and only comes with a free copy of Battlefield V or Anthem.

And just in case you need reminding of how powerful either the RX Vega 56 or RTX 2060 actually is, let’s just say that both of these cards are excellent 1440p performers, as well as decent, entry-level 4K cards – which really isn’t bad for £250.

I also like to think this kind of price drop serves as some sweet, sweet revenge after Nvidia sneakily lowered the prices of their RTX 2080 cards on the day of AMD’s Radeon 7 launch, which really ended up taking the wind out of AMD’s sails despite being their new GPU being the world’s first 7nm graphics card.

If you’re thinking of snapping it up, though, you better hurry, as it’s already out of stock at Ebuyer, while Overclockers are currently saying it’s on pre-order. I’ve also asked AMD for clarification on whether this is a permanent price drop for the MSI Air Boost OC, or whether it’s more of a one-time only thing. Either way, I’ll update this article as soon as I hear back.