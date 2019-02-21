The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Anthem fixes a whole lot of wonk in its Day 1 Patch

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st February 2019 / 2:11PM

While Anthem technically doesn’t launch until tomorrow, and has been out since last Friday for Origin Access subscribers, the “Day 1 Patch” hit BioWare’s sci-fi looter-shooter overnight. It aims to address many of the technical troubles which have been evident in the test weekends and early access, which include long loading times, crashes, freezes, bugs impeding quest progress, and some–but not all–of the other problems Alice Bee has talked about. If you’ve been put off by what you’ve seen or played, voila, here’s what’s in the fixtank.

The day minus-one patch notes open with the following important fixes:

  • Decreased loading times for older disk drives
  • Fixed many infinite loading screens
  • Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly
  • A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash
  • Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

Buried deeper in the list is this fix I know is big for many who’ve daftly had to race their teamies to chests to snatch progress:

  • Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Sadly it sounds like they are also fixing the Forge animation issues which result in wonders like the wibblelimbs of that lady ↑ up there, who I’d hoped was a feature not a bug. However, nowhere do they mention fixing the problem of the game’s sound just, like, stopping. That’s a fairly big issue.

Alice was not best impressed by EA presenting ‘early’ access to this shonkfest as an opportunity worth subscribing for. She’ll tell us all Wot She Thinks of the full, patched game later.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

