Apex Legends Havoc stats - DPS, TTK, spray pattern, tips on Apex Legends' new gun

So Apex Legends has released its first major update since its release back in the beginning of February, introducing the new and unusual Havoc Assault Rifle into the highs and lows of King’s Canyon.

This Energy-based gun breaks the mould – and your skull – in quite a few ways, so we’ve put together this focused Apex Legends Havoc guide, which you can peruse below to find details on the stats, quirks, and strategies revolving around the newest addition to the Apex Legends weapons roster.

Apex Legends Havoc guide – Apex Legends’ new gun

Havoc description

The Havoc is different in quite a few ways from the other Assault Rifles – and all the other guns in Apex Legends, to be honest. Below we’ve put together a concise list of everything you need to know to start using and killing with this new weapon.

Havoc is the only Assault Rifle to take Energy Ammo.

A very high rate of fire and damage-per-shot is balanced out by a “charge-up” time before the Havoc starts firing.

Havoc is the first gun in Apex Legends that can equip two different Hop-Ups (the Turbocharger and the Selectfire Receiver), but it can’t equip both at once.

The Turbocharger removes the “charge-up” time of the Havoc.

The Selectfire Receiver allows you to switch from full-auto mode to a special single-shot mode which charges up and then fires a laser blast.

The single-shot mode of the Havoc is hitscan and has damage drop-off – making the Havoc the only gun in the game with these qualities.

The single-shot mode also uses up 5 Energy Ammo with every shot.

Havoc is the only Assault Rifle that does not feature a Magazine attachment slot, meaning you cannot ever have a higher mag size than 25.

Respawn have described the Havoc as a gun which “packs a punch” and has “multiple personalities”, both of which are certainly true. However, more than almost any other gun in Apex Legends, the Havoc is not a weapon that’s easy to get to grips with, and you’ll need to play around with it for a while before you can start to use it effectively. Let’s take a look at the stats and see what exactly at work here.

Apex Legends Havoc stats

In the below tables we’ve detailed just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Havoc. The first gives basic stats, and the second gives the Time To Kill (TTK) under different circumstances. So have a look through, and meet me at the bottom when you’re done.

Havoc stats (Basic)

Name Havoc Ammo Energy Ammo Mag Size 25 Tactical/Full Reload 3.20s/3.20s DPS 201.6 Body/Head/Leg DMG 18/36/13.5 Fire Rate (SPS) 11.2 (1.7 with single-shot) Charge-Up Time 0.50s Att. Slots Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Modes Auto (Single with Hop-Up) Projectile Speed 30500 Draw Time 0.60s Max Headshot Distance 11828

Havoc stats (TTK)

Note: the below figures are displayed in the format of how long it takes to deal 100/150/175/200 HP damage, as this reflects the TTK depending on the enemy’s Body Shield quality.

DMG Type DMG Shots To Kill Time To Kill

(without Turbocharger) Time To Kill

(with Turbocharger) Bodyshots 18 6/9/10/12 0.95s/1.21s/

1.30s/1.48s 0.45s/0.71s/

0.80s/0.98s Headshots vs

No Helmet 36 3/5/5/6 0.68s/0.86s/

0.86s/0.95s 0.18s/0.36s/

0.36s/0.45s Headshots vs

Lvl 1 Helmet 30.6 4/5/6/7 0.77s/0.86s/

0.95s/1.04s 0.27s/0.36s/

0.45s/0.54s Headshots vs

Lvl 2 Helmet 28.8 4/6/7/7 0.77s/0.95s/

1.04s/1.04s 0.27s/0.45s/

0.54s/0.54s Headshots vs

Lvl 3/4 Helmet 27 4/6/7/8 0.77s/0.95s/

1.04s/1.13s 0.27s/0.45s/

0.54s/0.63s







Havoc attachments

Hop Ups

There are one or two interesting things to note about the Havoc’s attachment capabilities. First, the obvious one – it can take two different Hop-Up attachments, though not at the same time. So the question is, which one is better to use?

The Turbocharger gets rid of the Havoc’s biggest weakness – the wind-up time on its full-auto mode. I’ve seen people comparing it to the Devotion’s spin-up time, but that’s not quite right. The Devotion starts firing immediately but at a slowed rate, and steadily increases to its maximum. The Havoc doesn’t fire at all for the first half-second, but when it does start firing it fires at a steady rate like all the other guns in Apex. Honestly, the Devotion’s way is nicer.

The Havoc’s delay takes a lot to get used to, and it’s the main counterbalance to the gun’s high mag size, rate of fire, and general damage; so if you add a Turbocharger, the Havoc is basically nothing but good. Probably the best Assault Rifle Apex Legends has to offer, in all honesty.

The Selectfire Receiver, on the other hand, adds a whole new dimension to the Havoc with its single-shot mode. But you will likely find this laser shot to be a little underwhelming at first. The fact that it is hitscan may trick you into thinking it’s easy to use, but actually the half-second charge-up time between pulling the trigger and the gun actually firing makes it very difficult to land shots at range. Plus, it’s not nearly as ammo-efficient as something like the Triple Take, because it uses up 5 of your precious Energy Ammo with each shot. Plus it has damage dropoff, which just sucks.

All in all if you’re still getting to grips with the gun I’d pick a Turbocharger over the Selectfire Receiver every time. Though of course, you could always keep the spare one in your inventory, and switch them out as and when you need…

No Magazine or Barrel attachments

The other thing worth noting is that the Havoc is the first Assault Rifle whose magazine size cannot be upgraded with a mag attachment. Which makes sense, because there’s no Energy Extended Mag in the game as of yet, and also the Havoc’s base mag size is pretty high anyway. But the fact that you cannot attach either a magazine or a barrel attachment to this gun makes it all about the Hop-Ups.

Sure, you can add a Stock attachment to reduces Havoc’s aim drift and draw time, but this is far from the most vital attachment you could add. All in all, this is a gun that is made or broken by whether you have a Turbocharger – much like the Prowler ascending to godly tiers of power the moment it gets its Selectfire Receiver.

For more information on all the attachments on offer in Apex Legends, be sure to check out our detailed

Havoc spray pattern & recoil



The Havoc’s recoil and spray pattern is more akin to an LMG like the Spitfire than a traditional Assault Rifle. Take a look at the screenshot below, and have a think about what you see.

As you can see, there’s a slight horizontal sway as you fire, but the recoil is primarily vertical. However, notice how a great many shots are compacted into the topmost point. It appears that, much like the Spitfire, the Havoc gets more accurate as you continue to fire, with the first 15 shots being dominated by high recoil, but the final 10 shots hitting pretty much exactly the same point.

This is very important to remember, because otherwise you might overcompensate towards the end of your spray because you think the recoil will continue, and you’ll end up shooting below your intended target. It’ll take you a bit of practice to get used to the dynamic recoil of this gun, but once you do you’ll realise that as long as you can control the first half of your spray, the rest will easily shred through enemies at close or medium range.

Tips and tricks on mastering the Havoc in Apex Legends

Let’s finish up by solidfying our knowledge of the Havoc with a handful of practical tips and tricks to employ during a match with this new and fascinating Apex Legends Assault Rifle.

Turbocharger is your closest friend. That charge-up time is truly awful, and always hits your hardest in the middle of a fight when you need to start firing right now. The Turbocharger completely eliminates the biggest weakness of the Havoc, letting its high mag size and stupendous DPS take the fore.

That charge-up time is truly awful, and always hits your hardest in the middle of a fight when you need to start firing right now. The Turbocharger completely eliminates the biggest weakness of the Havoc, letting its high mag size and stupendous DPS take the fore. Remember the Havoc’s spray pattern. Never let yourself forget the two-toned nature of the Havoc’s recoil. First 15 shots: high vertical recoil. Last 10 shots: no recoil. Learn it, master it.

Never let yourself forget the two-toned nature of the Havoc’s recoil. First 15 shots: high vertical recoil. Last 10 shots: no recoil. Learn it, master it. Pair the Havoc with a responsive close-range weapon. If you don’t have a Turbocharger for the Havoc, then it’s a liability if you’re crept up on by a nearby enemy and forced into a close-range encounter. You need a good responsive weapon to fall back on, like a Peackeeper, EVA-8, R-99, or full-auto Prowler. Any of these would pair excellently with the Havoc.

If you don’t have a Turbocharger for the Havoc, then it’s a liability if you’re crept up on by a nearby enemy and forced into a close-range encounter. You need a good responsive weapon to fall back on, like a Peackeeper, EVA-8, R-99, or full-auto Prowler. Any of these would pair excellently with the Havoc. Spend time training with the Havoc. The Havoc is indeed readily available in the Training area (it’s at the end, next to the other Energy Ammo weapons). This gun feels and acts very different from the rest of the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, so spend a good while teaching yourself to use it and getting used to those charge-up times.

The Havoc is indeed readily available in the Training area (it’s at the end, next to the other Energy Ammo weapons). This gun feels and acts very different from the rest of the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, so spend a good while teaching yourself to use it and getting used to those charge-up times. Conserve your ammo as much as possible. The Havoc is a very ammo-hungry gun, and Energy Ammo isn’t nearly as easy to come by as the other kinds. It’s best not to go for random long-range potshots with this gun, because when it comes down to it you’re gonna tear through your ammo reserves while you’re tearing through your enemies. Much like the Devotion, conserve your ammo, and communicate with your team to ensure you get as much Energy Ammo as possible.

That’s everything we’ve got to offer so far on the Havoc, but we’re bound to figure out more stuff as everyone plays around with it more, so keep checking back for all the latest stats and strategies on Apex Legends’ newest and strangest gun!