The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Podcast: What are our favourite puzzle games?

Listen now or be mystified

RPS

Hivemind

21st February 2019 / 4:00PM

A ten-sided device appears in your hands. Each side features a carving of a wild animal, but three of the sides depict the face of an RPS writer instead. Look, there’s Matt. And yes, this one is John. The side with Brendan is a bit grubby, but it’s unmistakeably him. Smells a bit weird. What could this mean? Of course! It’s the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. Perhaps if you press down on these three journo mugs at the same time… aha! A telling click, and the sound of a delicate MP3. You’ve discovered the latest episode. They seem to be talking about puzzle games.

John enjoys number-filled puzzles like Hexcells and the recent Globesweeper. Matt nods approvingly at the Jindosh box of Dishonored 2. And Brendan likes to pretend he’s a hacker in the various Zachlikes.

But we’ve also played non-puzzle games. Shooty games. Explodey games. Apex Legends has been keeping Matt happy with its bullets and crows. While both John and Matt have been liking the unserious direction of Far Cry: New Dawn. Brendan still just wants to punch people in Yakuza Kiwami.

You can listen on YouTube now. That’s good. Or you can listen on Spotify or just hark above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. All music emanates from a mysterious hole in the box engraved ‘Jack de Quidt wuz here’.

Links:

Here is John’s Globesweeper review

And his Tametsi review

And his Hexcells review

And Pip’s review of She Remembered Caterpillars

And here’s Tom Francis on Opus Magnum

And Alex Wiltshire on on Exapunks

And John talking about 7th Guest

And a video featuring Dishonored 2’s ‘Jindosh box’ puzzle

And here’s our review of The Witness

And here’s a nine hour playthrough of Gabriel Knight 3 for masochists

And this is Freeways

And Matt’s Apex Legends review

And his Far Cry New Dawn review

And Brendan’s Yakuza Kiwami review

Okay, that’s your lot.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

145

Apex Legends Prowler stats: DPS, TTK, spray pattern, SMG tips

Selectfire Receiver is bae

Apex Legends Havoc stats - DPS, TTK, spray pattern, tips on Apex Legends' new gun

Hitscan AND Damage Dropoff?!

Apex Legends settings - best performance, how to reduce Apex Legends lag, show FPS and Ping

A smooth ride from here to King's Canyon

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Trials Rising rides into a free open beta weekend today

1

Anthem Freeplay: World events and hidden places explained

Anthem missions: Walkthrough for completing the game

Anthem Preventative Precautions mission: Investigate the Scar presence at the Arcanist base