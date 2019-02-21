The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Trident's Wake drops into early access today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

21st February 2019 / 9:10PM

It’s nice to see a game you love become big enough to inspire other studios, and it’s hard to deny the similarities between Trident’s Wake – released into early access today – and Helldivers. It’s a four-player (offline or on) twin-stick shooter by Bacus Games with procedurally generated missions. Players work together to complete multi-phase missions while being hammered by waves of angry aliens. While outwardly familiar (yes, there’s friendly fire), it looks like there’s more focus on loot, character customisation and weapon upgrades. See the launch trailer below.

As with Helldivers, it looks like half the fun (and potential frustration) of Trident’s Wake will come from your own teammates. As missions get more intense and enemies close in, players get careless and sweep their guns anywhere they see danger, and undoubtedly towards a friend. A good team sticks together and picks directions to cover. A bad team runs around like idiots and sends friends diving for cover. It’s this kind of goofus and gallant dynamic that made Helldivers so great, so I’m happy to see it replicated here. The main point of differentiation is its more RPG-like progression – I’m curious to see how well the loot n’ shooter systems work in a game like this.

The developers think that they’ve got the core of Trident’s Wake nicely polished already (“almost bug free”, they say). Four player classes are available right now with customisable equipment, and players can complete missions across two procedural environment types. They intend to only spend a short time in early access, aiming for a launch in April, and want to add two more classes, three new guns and two more environments. Of course, there’ll be the usual bug-fixes, tweaks and balancing along the way, but it’s interesting to see such a short stay in early access planned.

Trident’s Wake is out now in early access, and available on Steam for £7.97/€8.74/$10.49, an introductory price which will rise after February 28th. The developers are unsure if they’ll raise the price further at launch.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Starpoint Gemini 3 puts players in the pilot's seat

Offworld Trading Company makes multiplayer free next week

1

Who'll stop the baby crying? Not me in One More Second

3

Devil Engine thunders forcefully into stores with demo

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Starpoint Gemini 3 puts players in the pilot's seat

Offworld Trading Company makes multiplayer free next week

1

Trident's Wake drops into early access today

1

Who'll stop the baby crying? Not me in One More Second

3