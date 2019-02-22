Anthem combos - how Primers and Detonators work, elements and damage types explained

Your Javelin does use guns, but your main damage dealing source are the gears. Each one has a specific element that’s effective against certain enemy defences, but also has a bunch of icons next to them. Just what do those icons say? Well they’re Primers and Detonators, and when used effectively, you can deal some huge damage to your adversaries. This guide will go over the basics of performing combos, as well as show you which elements are best used against which shield.

Anthem combos guide

Combos

When you perform a detonator attack on a primed enemy, the combo effect for the Javelin that did the damage will trigger. So if your Storm teammate used the Ice Blast primer, your combo effect will trigger when you hit them with your Colossus’s Lightning Coil. You can check out the specifics for every single Javelin’s combo effect in each of the Javelin’s individual guide page, so check out any of the Ranger, Colossus, Interceptor, and Storm guides respectively for that.

Primers and Detonators

Anthem has three main types of damage. While one isn’t exactly much to write home about, the other two complement each other. Below are all the types of damage that can be dealt to enemies in the game:

Primer: These attacks coat enemies with an elemental effect that can be detonated for extra effects, but only if their shields are stripped. This is indicated with a black circle icon within a clear circle when selecting a skill in the forge.

These attacks coat enemies with an elemental effect that can be detonated for extra effects, but only if their shields are stripped. This is indicated with a black circle icon within a clear circle when selecting a skill in the forge. Detonator: These attacks have their damage amplified if the enemy is previously coated in Primer damage. Doing this is called a “combo” and shows up on the HUD. This is indicated with a four-pronged exploding star icon when selecting a skill in the forge.

These attacks have their damage amplified if the enemy is previously coated in Primer damage. Doing this is called a “combo” and shows up on the HUD. This is indicated with a four-pronged exploding star icon when selecting a skill in the forge. Damage: Raw damage that isn’t affected by any other previous damage. Has no icon in the skill selection menu in the forge.

Elements

Knowing which elements you should be taking into fights is also vitally important, well towards the latter parts of the game it will be. In any case, different elements work well against different kinds of defensive protection, but they also have an effect on unprotected enemies. Note that there are also some skills that are listed as “Blast” and “Impact”. These aren’t tied to an element, but indicate if the attack is an area of effect or targeted skill. Armoured enemies are the ones with yellow health bars, while shielded enemies have the blue shield above their main health bar.

Element Bonus Armour damage vs. Effect Javelins that have the element in their skills Ice Shields Freezes enemies to the spot. Ranger, Storm, and Interceptor Lightning Shields Applies the Shock status effect, which deals initial damage to an enemy, and then surrounding enemies will be damaged. Ranger, Colossus, Storm, and Interceptor Acid Armour Weakens enemies to deal more damage to enemies via guns or abilities. Ranger, Colossus, and Interceptor Fire Armour Deals damage that ticks over time. Ranger, Colossus, and Storm.

That's everything on the damage types and how to perform combos. Dealing damage is just one part of Anthem though as you will also be able to fly around with your jetpack.