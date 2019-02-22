Anthem factions - Upgrading your reputation with Freelancers, Sentinels, and Arcanists

Anthem’s Fort Tarsis is the hub for all of your upgrade needs, but it is also home to several factions. Each have a different agenda that is at odds with each other. In our guide to the factions of Anthem, we’ll go over each of the factions, as well as the rewards you can obtain for doing favours for them.

Anthem factions guide

Each of the factions in Anthem are separate groups with different objectives to further their agenda. This will inevitably put them at odds with each other, meaning that you need to balance your relationships.

There are three main factions in Anthem that you can increase your reputation with are the Sentinels, Freelancers, and the Arcanists. Each one give bonus items by furthering your reputation with them by completing missions, talking to people, and through natural progression of play. They can all be found in Fort Tarsis and will give you new Missions and contracts.

There are three main factions in Anthem that you can increase your reputation with are the Sentinels, Freelancers, and the Arcanists. Each one give bonus items by furthering your reputation with them by completing missions, talking to people, and through natural progression of play. They can all be found in Fort Tarsis and will give you new Missions and contracts.

The Freelancers

This is what the player is and the group in general is under a bit of bother. Their reputation was tarnished after the Heart of Rage incident, so you’ll need to do tasks for others in order to boost their standing in Fort Tarsis. Your main contact is Yarrow – a man who merely seeks to honour the fallen. Doing tasks for the Freelancers will increase your standing with them, which nets you some great rewards. On top of this, you’ll get better quality versions of each of your Freelancer Javelins , so that they look a little less scruffy.

Freelancer Loyalty 1 – Uncommon Universal Component blueprints, “Standard” wear state.

The Sentinels

These are the sheriffs of Anthem. Believing in justice and maintaining order above all others, they see themselves as the protectors of the colonies humanity inhabits. They seem to find Freelancers untrustworthy, due to their independence resulting in an element of unreliability. It is perhaps your job to convince them otherwise.

Sentinel Loyalty 1 – Uncommon Iconic Component blueprints.

The Arcanists

If Cyphers want to relay information psychically, the Arcanists want to store it in files or books. These librarians wish to research the natural and technological frontiers, with their goal being to preserve a complete knowledge bank that anyone can reference.

Arcanist Loyalty 1 – Uncommon Match Consumable blueprints.

Champions of Tarsis

Maximising all three reputation gauges to Loyalty 3 will unlock the “Champions of Tarsis” challenges. These require you to raise all three reputation to 50,000. Naturally we will be looking for any way to farm reputation points for this beyond the standard methods of doing missions and contracts, so if you find any, do leave a comment. Your reward for doing so is as follows:

Gold metal shading for armour

Gunslinger’s Mark Masterwork blueprint

Elusive Talisman Masterwork blueprint

Tactical Advantage Masterwork blueprint

Emblem of Destruction Masterwork blueprint

Combined Arms Masterwork blueprint

Shock Treatment Masterwork blueprint

Token of the Master Masterwork blueprint

Talisman of Power Masterwork blueprint

2000 coin

