Anthem guide - Anthem tips, how to fly efficiently

The Anthem of creation is under threat from The Dominion – which seeks to threaten a hard-won peace. It’s your job to dive in as a team, using your various Javelins, to take down the many enemies of the Legion of Dawn. This guide hub contains what you need to know about the world of Anthem, including the Javelins, as well as impart some intel on the missions and everything else about Anthem. Freelancers: It’s time to jump in.

Anthem guide

Below are some more focused guides on things like Javelin loadouts, the best skills, and even some mission details. There are also some guides on getting Anthem to run well on your PC, whether it is the graphics settings or which control settings you should consider for the game. More of course will be added as the game is released and more is known about the game.

Anthem guide contents

How to fly efficiently

Flying around in Anthem is one of the more exhilarating things you can do and is a great way to navigate around the world. That said though, it can overheat rather quickly, meaning that you’ll be spending a lot of time waiting to take off again if you’re not careful. So when flying around, take these tips into consideration:

Fly as close to water as possible, even if it isn’t a lake or river. The spray will cool down your jetpack, indicated by the blue colour, thus reducing the rate it rises.

Flying through waterfalls or into lakes and rivers will instantly cool off your jetpack.

Diving straight will cool off your jetpack, so practice climbing and diving to extend your flight time. It may look really silly, but it works.

Don’t fly anywhere near lava as this increases the overheating rate.

Some areas are cooler than others because of the weather, so be mindful of your route to the next objective.

Using the radar

Given that the game is a lot more vertical than its contemporaries, finding your objective requires you to know just how high or low you need to go to reach it. This is where the navigation radar at the top of the screen comes in. It will flash in certain directions (north, south, east, and west) to show you which way you need to be. When there’s an arrow in the centre of the radar, this indicates whether you need to be higher or lower. If it shows a dot, you’re on the correct level. There is also a similar widget that displays where your teammates are in relation to you. This works in almost exactly the same way, only it is white instead of green, and the bigger the arc indicates how far away they are to you. It can be useful for trying to find your teammates should you ever get separated and need to repair them.

Fort Tarsis

Fort Tarsis is the hub area of Anthem. Here you can do the following things:

Accepting Missions to progress the story.

Pick up Agent quests and contracts from the different factions.

Upgrade Javelins and personalise your Javelins’s appearances.

Buy items from the shop.

Check on daily, weekly, and monthly tasks.

You can also have conversations with NPCs in Fort Tarsis, progressing their stories. None of these have any impact on your game and, in a drastic change from other BioWare games, there aren’t any romantic options.

Anthem Javelins

In order to pull off the feats required to be an effective freelancer, you’ll need a Javelin. These are essentially the four classes of the game, each one having a dedicated role to play in a team. Naturally you’d want one of each in a squad of four freelancers during any mission, stronghold, or even messing around in free play. The four Javelins are as follows:

Ranger – This Javelin is the all-rounder, specialising in dealing damage to single targets from a distance.

Colossus – A tank Javelin that specialises in dealing lots of damage to nearby targets, keeping enemy attention on it.

Interceptor – A slightly weaker Javelin whose role is to dart around and dispatch targets quickly.

Storm – The space wizard of the Javelins on offer, this one uses area of effect skills to Prime enemies for Detonation damage from other Javelins.

Anthem Tips

Finally, we’ve got some tips for playing Anthem for you. More of course will be added to this list when the game is fully released, but for now here are some things to keep in mind when playing the game.

Masterwork and Legendary items are mailed to you if you miss them, but for everything else you need to pick it up. They’re a lot easier to see now with glowing nodes.

Enemies can drop health and armour as you fight, so pick your moments and heal when you can.

If you are reduced to very low health, dodge towards cover. You’ll soon regain all your shields and eventually your health will climb back up to half if you’re not actively being attacked.

If you are downed, an ally can come and repair you, so ensure your teammates are aware you’re down.

That Flare emote is more than just for show, since you can throw the flare down dark chasms to see ahead.

And with that, our Anthem guide is done, for now. More guides are being added as things are discovered about the game, so do check back to learn more about what Anthem has to offer.