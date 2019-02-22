Anthem Javelins - how to unlock all the character classes

Anthem doesn’t give you all the Javelins from the get go. You need to do a bit of work in order to unlock all four of them. Even then you’re restricted for much of the game to the ones you’ve selected, but you can customise their loadouts for the sake of convenience. This guide will go over roughly what the four character classes do, how to unlock them, and how to change your loadouts.

Anthem Javelin character unlock guide

Looking for help with missions, or how to get to grips with navigation in Anthem? Be sure to check out our Anthem guide for everything you need to know about Bioware’s latest space adventure.

How to unlock all the character classes

Quite simply, the requirement to unlocking all of the javelins in the game is to meet certain thresholds in pilot level. This can be done by completing Missions, contracts, and other tasks that are set for you in Fort Tarsis.

How it works is that instead of unlocking specific Javelins as you progress, you are initially given a trial run with the Ranger javelin before being given the choice to unlock one of the four Javelins:

Ranger – the all-rounder that can take out single enemies with ease.

Colossus – the tank of the group, who is an expert at crowd control and taking hits.

Interceptor – a lightweight Javelin that excels in picking off enemies with hit-and-run tactics.

Storm – the mage like character of the game. Specialises in area attacks.

Once you’ve completed the second mission in the game, you’ll meet Tassyn, who will set you a mission in exchange for the ability to unlock a new Javelin for yourself. Now you have a big choice here as your next choice doesn’t come for a while. I’d highly recommend looking at the individual guides for each of the Javelins so that you have a better idea of what each of them specialises in. So without further ado, here are the levels in which you are given the option to unlock a new Javelin:

1st Javelin – Level 2

– Level 2 2nd Javelin – Level 8

– Level 8 3rd Javelin – Level 16

– Level 16 4th Javelin – Level 26

Switching between Javelins

Once you have obtained a second Javelin, you can then switch between your unlocked Javelins by heading into the Forge at Fort Tarsis. In that menu, there is an option to choose a new Javelin loadout. For each Javelin, you can save up to five different loadouts for any given situation, combination of gears equipped, and more. Once you’ve saved the loadout, you can easily choose it from this menu rather than have to reconfigure it for each time you’d like to change it.

Making Javelins look less scruffy

You may have noticed that your Javelin looks somewhat scruffy. Rather than gleaming in splendour, it looks beaten up, about to fall apart at the joints. This is all tied to your reputation with the Freelancers and the further you upgrade your standing with them, the better your armour can look. Head to our Factions guide, to learn about the requirements for unlocking the higher ranks.

As the weeks go by, there’ll be more specific information out there for each of the Loadouts, so keep checking this back to see which are the most optimal combinations of gears to equip. You can also apply cosmetics to them to change their look, found in Prospero’s Vanity shop; more on that in our Crafting guide.