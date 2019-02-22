Best PC gaming deals of the week - 22nd February 2019

It’s that time of the week again when we round up the best PC gaming deals of the last seven days that haven’t already been snapped up by that pesky deals fox up the top there. He’s a wily one, that fox, so watch out he doesn’t make off with your wallet when you’re not looking. That wouldn’t be good, because then you’d have to deal with the loading screen equivalent of a phone call – your bank’s dreaded HOLD MUSIC – as you attempt to sort it out. And I don’t know about you, but I’d rather sit through Anthem’s terrible (if mildly improved) loading times than listen to hours upon hours of Greensleeves or generic smooth jazz. No one deserves that, so hang on to that wallet folks, because you’re going to need it when you get a load of this week’s best deals. I promise they’re good’uns.

Game deals

Looking for the best Yakuza Kiwami price? Then head to GamesPlanet where it’s 10% off. Alternatively, there are plenty of other big Sega deals going on as well if Yakuza isn’t your thing, including 24% off Two Point Hospital and a bunch of discounts on all things Total War, such as 53% off Total War: Warhammer II, 33% off Thrones of Britannia and 75% off Total War: Attila to name just a few.

Meanwhile over at Fanatical, it’s bundle mayhem at the moment. The Festival Mystery Bundle, for example, will get you up to 10 mystery keys for £6.65 / $6.99 (plus a 10% off voucher for your next bundle deal), while Batman Arkham Pack will get you all three Arkham games plus the Arkham Knight season pass for a mere £8.29 / $8.99. Hurry, though, as stock levels for the latter are dwindling fast.

There’s also a Lego Pick & Mix bundle that lets you build (sorry) your own bundle of three Lego games for just over a tenner, and the Colossus Bundle, which contains Chaos Reborn, Stalker: Clear Sky and the Sniper Ghost Warrior Trilogy for £0.89 / $1, or all of those plus The Town of Light, Moon Hunters, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, The Last Leviathan, Heliborne, Invisigun Heroes, Ash of Gods: Redemption and Epistory: Typing Chronicles for $4.59 / $5.

UK deals:

Well, in addition to AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 being insanely cheap at the moment, there are loads of other graphics cards on sale at the moment, including this 8GB Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 and Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition for just £200 apiece. I mean, that’s still not as fantastic value as a £250 Vega 56, if you ask me, but if you want a new graphics card right now (the Vega 56 is on pre-order), then either of those are still a pretty decent saving. And don’t forget, you get two free games with the RX 580 out of Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2 and Resident Evil 2 as part of AMD’s free games bundle, making it better overall value than the GTX 1060’s Fortnite gear bundle. For more information each card, have a read of our AMD Radeon RX 580 review and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 review.

Overclockers are also doing a pretty sweet deal on some of Corsair’s Vengeance LPX RAM this weekend, with a 16GB kit (2x 8GB sticks) clocked at a nippy 3200MHz going for £120 (down from £150). It’s been a while since I’ve seen any decent savings on RAM, so we may well start to see some more discounts crop up over the coming weeks as prices continue to fall after months of inflation. Watch this space.

It’s a good time for buying an SSD on the cheap, too – particularly if you’ve been worried by Anthem’s loading times this week. They have, admittedly, improved with the Day One patch, but even so, having an NVMe SSD such as the excellent Smasung 970 Evo in your PC never hurts – especially when the 500GB model is down to £100 right now. That’s cheaper than the deal over at Ebuyer, too. For more info, have a read of our Samsung 970 Evo review, or head on over to see why it’s one of our best gaming SSD champions.

And finally, those after a nice ultrawide monitor would do well to have a gander at Acer’s Predator X34P, which is currently £100 off at Ebuyer for £800. I haven’t tested this monitor myself, but I was a big fan of its very similar sibling, the Acer Predator Z35p, which also had a 3440×1440 resolution and Nvidia G-Sync support. The main differences are the X34P’s IPS panel and 120Hz refresh rate, which are arguably a bit better than the Z35P’s VA panel and 100Hz refresh rate. I’d still recommend reading some reviews before you think about buying though, just to make sure its colour accuracy is up to snuff.

US deals:

There are storage deals galore over in the US right now, with Crucial’s 500GB MX500 SSD down to just $62 after applying the promo code 22WCPC101 at checkout. This is an excellent 2.5in SSD that’s another one of our best gaming SSD recommendations, so why not have a read of our Crucial MX500 review for more info?

Likewise, the portable Samsung T5 SSD is also going cheap this weekend, as you can now pick up a 500GB model for $93 after applying the promo code 22WCPC99 at checkout. Another top-notch performer that’s great for taking your games on the road with, find out why it’s our best external SSD in our Samsung T5 review.

There are also some big savings to be had on big ticket items like this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC this weekend, too. Once $830, you can now grab it for $680 by applying the promo code EMCTVVT22 at checkout, which is a pretty all right price once you also take into account the free copies of Anthem and Battlefield V you’ll get with it as well. Easily the better of AMD’s Radeon 7, read more about what kind of speeds you can expect to see in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!