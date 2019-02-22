The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
10

Left Alive looks more Alpha Protocol than Metal Gear

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

22nd February 2019 / 6:13PM

Despite being set in the same universe as Square Enix’s old Front Mission strategy series, Left Alive is ostensibly more of a Metal Gear-styled stealth game with the occasional mech fight. At least, that’s the plan, but for better or worse, today’s fourteen minutes of new footage reminds me most of Alpha Protocol, Obsidian’s endearingly janky spy RPG. See what you make of its slightly offbeat blend of stealth, branching dialogues, equipment crafting and even a little bit of mech combat in the video below. The game launches on March 5th, just ten days from now.

Left Alive seems like a truly odd duck of a game that I can’t get much of a handle on just by looking at. There seems to be some depth to its stealth, survival and crafting elements, building on the idea that you’re a lone character in a warzone. Still, the character movement seems stiff in a way that I’ve not seen in a long time. Enemy combat animations feel a little too sharp and repetitive too. Even the mech combat feels rigid, even considering that Front Mission’s Wanzers (pronounced here without the German V-sound’ which sounds real weird) aren’t the most agile of bots to begin with.

What stands out to me most is the dialogue sequences. There’s a confusing, slightly alien cadence to it all. Despite your character(s) being plenty chatty during most of each sequence, your choice of dialogue options isn’t voiced, resulting in what looks like mindreading. It’s a genuinely strange looking game, and I’m unsure what to make of it. There’s a lot of talent involved, including Metal Gear character designer Yoji Shinkawa and Armored Core director Toshifumi Nabeshima. Here’s hoping there’s some interesting depths to Left Alive, even if it it’s looking a bit robotic, even on foot.

Left Alive launches on March 5th for £45/€60/$60 . You can find it on Steam and Humble.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Left Alive's latest trailer is an oddly vague reintroduction to the world of Front Mission

5

Square Enix announce mech game Left Alive

26

The anatomy of a scoop in journo-thriller The Occupation

1

Fallout 76 adding free new modes, quests and main story in 2019

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The anatomy of a scoop in journo-thriller The Occupation

1

Fallout 76 adding free new modes, quests and main story in 2019

4

Fortnite big numbers: $100,000,000 in prizes & 7.6 million concurrent players

4

Left Alive looks more Alpha Protocol than Metal Gear

10