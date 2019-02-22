The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

^ Click to enlarge

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s ‘30 Things Wot You Might in a Stadium’ missing vowels foxer:

1. CNTLVR – CANTILEVER (chuckieegg, Zorgulon)

2. LYM PCCLDRN – OLYMPIC CAULDRON (chuckieegg)

3. BLLT HW HTH RS – BILLIE THE WHITE HORSE (Stugle)

4. SNBL T – USAIN BOLT (chuckieegg)

5. MSSWD DNG – MASS WEDDING (chuckieegg)

6. VVZL – VUVUZELA (Zorgulon)

7. L VD – LIVE AID (Little_Crow)

8. M DST – MEDIA SUITE (Dr. Breen, a_monk)

9. RTF CLHR – ARTIFICIAL HARE (Stugle)

10. JBLTN – JUBILATION (chuckieegg)

11. SLPCR DN – SLIP CORDON (Gothnak)

12. MCRCLMT – MICROCLIMATE (Rorschach617, chuckieegg)

13. THG G DY – THE GOUGED EYE (Gothnak)

14. SCRBRD – SCOREBOARD (Zorgulon)

15. DSSGRS SMSTR – DESSO GRASSMASTER (Zorgulon, chuckieegg)

16. SWN GLWS WTC HRT – SWING LOW SWEET CHARIOT (Rorschach617)

17. GRVD GGR – GRAVE DIGGER (Gothnak)

18. BL LYGRHM – BILLY GRAHAM (Gothnak, Little_Crow)

19. MX CNWV – MEXICAN WAVE (Little_Crow, chuckieegg)

20. HNNRT SCH – HANNA REITSCH (Stugle, chuckieegg)

21. FLFLC KR – FLEA FLICKER (chuckieegg)

22. SPDRCM – SPIDERCAM (Rorschach617)

23. RRNGFST VL – ARIRANG FESTIVAL (chuckieegg)

24. STRKR – STREAKER or STRIKER (Zorgulon)

25. MLZT PK – EMIL ZATOPEK (Gothnak)

26. M SQNC L B – MES QUE EN CLUB (chuckieegg)

27. J NB NJV – JON BON JOVI (Gothnak, Stugle)

28. TRNSTL – TURNSTILE (Zorgulon)

29. HPYTHH DD LHN D – HOOPY THE HUDDLE HOUND (Gothnak, chuckieegg)

30. BRBRŠP TKV – BARBORA ŠPOTAKOVA (Little_Crow, chuckieegg)