The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

22nd February 2019 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

^ Click to enlarge

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s ‘30 Things Wot You Might in a Stadium’ missing vowels foxer:

1. CNTLVR – CANTILEVER (chuckieegg, Zorgulon)
2. LYM PCCLDRN – OLYMPIC CAULDRON (chuckieegg)
3. BLLT HW HTH RS – BILLIE THE WHITE HORSE (Stugle)
4. SNBL T – USAIN BOLT (chuckieegg)
5. MSSWD DNG – MASS WEDDING (chuckieegg)
6. VVZL – VUVUZELA (Zorgulon)
7. L VD – LIVE AID (Little_Crow)
8. M DST – MEDIA SUITE (Dr. Breen, a_monk)
9. RTF CLHR – ARTIFICIAL HARE (Stugle)
10. JBLTN – JUBILATION (chuckieegg)
11. SLPCR DN – SLIP CORDON (Gothnak)
12. MCRCLMT – MICROCLIMATE (Rorschach617, chuckieegg)
13. THG G DY – THE GOUGED EYE (Gothnak)
14. SCRBRD – SCOREBOARD (Zorgulon)
15. DSSGRS SMSTR – DESSO GRASSMASTER (Zorgulon, chuckieegg)
16. SWN GLWS WTC HRT – SWING LOW SWEET CHARIOT (Rorschach617)
17. GRVD GGR – GRAVE DIGGER (Gothnak)
18. BL LYGRHM – BILLY GRAHAM (Gothnak, Little_Crow)
19. MX CNWV – MEXICAN WAVE (Little_Crow, chuckieegg)
20. HNNRT SCH – HANNA REITSCH (Stugle, chuckieegg)
21. FLFLC KR – FLEA FLICKER (chuckieegg)
22. SPDRCM – SPIDERCAM (Rorschach617)
23. RRNGFST VL – ARIRANG FESTIVAL (chuckieegg)
24. STRKR – STREAKER or STRIKER (Zorgulon)
25. MLZT PK – EMIL ZATOPEK (Gothnak)
26. M SQNC L B – MES QUE EN CLUB (chuckieegg)
27.  J NB NJV – JON BON JOVI (Gothnak, Stugle)
28. TRNSTL – TURNSTILE (Zorgulon)
29. HPYTHH DD LHN D – HOOPY THE HUDDLE HOUND (Gothnak, chuckieegg)
30. BRBRŠP TKV – BARBORA ŠPOTAKOVA (Little_Crow, chuckieegg)

Tagged with .

Tim Stone

Contributor

