The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Microsoft employees speak out against the US military's HoloLens contract

Jay Castello

Contributor

23rd February 2019 / 4:00PM

Microsoft’s HoloLens was once touted as a toy. Shown off at E3, it was an augmented reality headset that superimposed video game graphics onto the real world. A happy duo created a snowy Minecraft village right on their staged coffee table, manipulating the hologram with a few deft touches and well-placed words.

Now, though, some Microsoft developers are speaking out about a contract that will put the device into the hands of the US military, in order to “increase lethality, mobility, and situational awareness necessary to achieve overmatch against our current and future adversaries.”

“We did not sign up to develop weapons,” reads the statement posted to Twitter. “While the company has previously licensed tech to the US military, it has never crossed the line into weapons development.”

The 100 or more workers who have signed the statement want the contract cancelled. But they’re also pushing for a publically accessible acceptable use policy to prevent any further development in weapons technology, and an independent ethics board appointed to uphold that policy.

Many similarly spoke out against Microsoft bidding to create cloud services for the Department of Defense last year, citing similar concerns that workers would not know the potential impact of their creations in advance and that “many Microsoft employees don’t believe that what we build should be used for waging war.”

Google employees also expressed concern about this contract, and the company subsequently dropped out of the running. Microsoft, however, still say they have no qualms about fulfilling it if it’s awarded to them. Microsoft president Brad Smith wrote a blog post which claimed that “it’s an example of the kind of work we are committed to doing.” He also stated that concerned developers (perhaps those who “work in, or may be citizens of, other countries”) could always move jobs internally to avoid contributing to projects they are morally opposed to.

The same presumably applies to developers who are now committed to avoiding working on the HoloLens, but as their statement points out, “there are many engineers who contributed to HoloLens before this contract even existed, believing it would be used to help architects and engineers build buildings and cars, to help teach people how to perform surgery or play the piano, to push the boundaries of gaming, and to connect with the Mars Rover (RIP).” In short, though they may no longer work on the project, they still “find themselves implicated as war profiteers.”

That profit is, monetarily speaking, a large one, with the company making $480 million (£368m) from the contract. The potential human cost of this “increased lethality,” however, is unclear.

Disclosure: Sometimes, when I’m not putting words on this website, I put words on Minecraft’s website. I promise that’s not why I think Microsoft should use their tech for video games and training programs rather than war machines.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

$3,000 HoloLens Development Edition Due In March

29

Tabletop Gaming: HoloLens Meets Minecraft

41

Microsoft Announce HoloLens Augmented Reality Headset

109

Is Windows 10 Good For PC Gamers Or XBone Owners?

XBox Gaming Since 1873

133

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Microsoft employees speak out against the US military's HoloLens contract

11

The Shanghai Dragons finally secure their first Overwatch League victory

1

Priceless Play - 23 February

Sex: from hyperreal to hyper-abstract, text, sext, and Flash.

4

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

44