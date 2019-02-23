What are we all playing this weekend?

February has traditionally been a time for big publishers to blast their shiny games in unison as if they have no idea the others exist, but this February has really gone wild with vast open-world games. So far we’ve seen Anthem, Metro Exodus, Far Cry: New Dawn… and who’ll ever play any of those when Yakuza Kiwami hit PC too? The rest combined don’t have even a fraction of Yakuza’s wrestling moves, for goodness’ sake.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec I’m still slowly riding the the Trans-Armageddon Express, more from bloody-mindedness than full enjoyment of the beautiful but weirdly functional Metro Exodus. Even playing it in subtitled Russian, the dialogue is like some auto-translated Euro-soap opera shown at 2am on Channel 4 in 1998. At least the monsters don’t talk. Alice Bee I’ve played a lot of Anthem this week, but I will probably keep playing it. I want to do more testing on the day one patch that isn’t really a day one patch. Plus, because this weekend is the first one that the majority of (non EA subscriber) users can play, the servers might do some fun falling over. Can’t wait to trade watching a loading screen for the unable to connect screen! Alice L This weekend I will be preparing my Sims world ready for the arrival of StrangerVille next week. I will also probably play Anthem a bit more because I actually don’t hate it (yes I might be plugging my own video here, so what, sue me). Alice O The current season of Destiny 2 is about to end, which means I have only a little time to grind one whole more rank reset to get some quest-only guns before my progress is reset. But I have family visiting, and the sea is calling, and… we’ll see! Brendan Brendan is ill, a sackable offence. Dave You may have noticed I’ve been playing a lot of Anthem this week. Maybe not as much as Alice Liguori, but it’s a fair chunk of the game. More will be played over the weekend, where I hope to at least complete everything included on-disc so that I can be in a good spot for the Year One updates. Graham Persona 4 is a really long game, so of course I’m still playing that – though to be honest it’s being made longer by my only playing it for about 30 minutes per week. I’ve also deleted every single file on my computer to make space for Metro Exodus, in case I’m in the mood for a sad irradiated wasteland instead of sad teens. John John is fired. Katharine Matthew and I are off to London today to sit in the British Library and hear lots of talks about Japanese fiction in translation. Yeah, we’re cool like that. As a result, I foresee much Octopath Traveller in my weekend gaming plans, because hot damn the Switch is magnificent. Matt Apelegs, you legs, we all legs for Apelegs. Matthew The RPS Video Department has been doing a let’s play of Divinity: Original Sin 2 for the last few months, and it’s taking every ounce of control not to jump into the save and race off without Alice. But that would be wrong. So I’ll probably pootle about in Anthem. It’s a whole lotta nothing, but it’s a whole lotta nothing strapped to an amazing jetpack, which is enough to hold my attention for now. Ollie I’m slightly sad that I still haven’t yet managed a win streak of 3 matches in Apex Legends. Currently I don’t quite feel like a Legend. A wizened and grizzled strategist, perhaps; the kind the real protagonist would come across in the second act of their story, and find in them a reliable ally for a short while before the ally is summarily killed off in an emotional gut-punch, in order to pave the way for the protagonist to reach their full potential and become the Legend they always knew they were. Or something.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?