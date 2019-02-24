The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Bird Of Passage is a string of haunted but calming taxi rides

Jay Castello

Contributor

24th February 2019 / 1:00PM

Bird Of Passage is a ghost story. It’s not especially creepy, though, because you’re the ghost and you’re not at all interested in snekaing up on people to ruin their days. Instead, you flit between nighttime taxis and converse with their different drivers, sort of like a reverse Glitchhikers. It’s also a bit of a puzzle: where, exactly, are you trying to go?

It might take a while to figure that out, but you’re in no rush. Just being driven aimlessly around Tokyo after sundown and chatting is meditative. It’s also a gorgeous ride, all neon lights fading into the dark and gentle synth chords spurring you through the rain.

The game’s story parcels out bits and pieces of Japanese history with writing that feels simultaneously conversational and lyrical. And between this and Like Roots In The Soil, Space Backyard might be making the best games about the concept of plants. While you might not be directly growing anything the way you would in a farming sim, the theme grounds both stories in similar but separate ways.

To say too much would verge on spoiler territory, and both games are available for free, so you should probably just dig in yourself. Both aren’t especially long, though this latest entry in the dev’s catalogue can vary in length depending on what dialogue options you choose as you cycle through its taxi carousel. But though you might not see it, every turn is getting you closer to your ultimate destination.

Bird of Passage is available to download for pay what you want with no minimum cost at itch.io.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Far Cry: New Dawn's hummingbirds are photo mode magic

The Sunday Papers

Read more

6

Floating city management simulator Airborne Kingdom announced

14

JustGiving launch new tools to support gaming fundraisers

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Far Cry: New Dawn's hummingbirds are photo mode magic

Bird Of Passage is a string of haunted but calming taxi rides

The Sunday Papers

Read more

6

Floating city management simulator Airborne Kingdom announced

14