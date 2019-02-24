Epic are teasing a pirate theme for Fortnite Battle Royale season 8

Arr, mateys! With season 8 of Fortnite Battle Royale just a few days away, developers Epic Games are teasing a pirate theme. It makes sense – with the snow that’s been coating the island for the last few months presumably set to melt now that spring is almost here, there should be plenty of water around. Perfect for sailing and skulduggery.

Epic’s tweet is a cryptic little poem that reads:

‘X’ Marks The Spot

Treasure abound

Loot that has been lost

Can always be found

The mismatch in syllable count on the third line is really throwing me off, especially when they could have contracted it to “that’s” and fixed the problem, but I’m here for more rhyming teasers.

What exactly this has to do with the earthquakes that have been rocking the map recently is unclear. Maybe the new cracks in the ground will split open, revealing an ocean ready for plundering.

The image posted alongside the poem (which you can see up there in the header) also has a hint of fire if you ask me, which may well have to do with the presumed-dragon eggs that appeared under Polar Peak last month. A dragons vs. pirates showdown would be quite a sight to see, though I think the flammable ship hulls might give the dragons a distinct advantage.

All our speculations will be put to rest one way or the other on February 28th, but until then, our guides team has everything else you need to know about Fortnite Season 8 right here.