Best graphics card 2019: Top GPUs for 1080p, 1440p and 4K

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for new graphics card releases, as we’ve had not one, not two, but three new GPUs arrive in almost as many weeks, each one shaking up our best graphics card list accordingly. First to go straight in as one of our new best graphics cards was the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, which was quickly followed by the world’s first 7nm consumer graphics card, the AMD Radeon 7. And now we’ve just seen the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti make its debut as our new best graphics card for 1080p gaming.

No surprise, then, that it’s time for a re-jig of our best graphics card list for 2019. With all the old AMD and Nvidia graphics cards still going strong as well, we’ve now got more graphics cards to choose from than ever before. Fortunately, help is at hand, as I’m here to aid you in finding the best graphics card for you and your budget. Whether it’s for playing games at 1920×1080, 2560×1440 or 4K, I’ve got you covered.

Best graphics card 2019 guide

Here are the rules. For each resolution, you’ll find two recommendations: the best graphics card for playing games at 60fps on max settings at said resolution, plus the card you should actually buy if you’re not that fussed about having the bestest best graphics. This way, the list caters for both the budget conscious among you, and those who’d rather spend a little extra to max out their current monitor setup.

As for which particular brand of graphics card you should buy, that’s a little more difficult to pin down. More expensive cards tend to have superior, custom cooling mechanisms or slightly faster factory overclock speeds, but in terms of performance increase, you’re really only looking at a couple of frames per second difference – as my RTX 2080Ti benchmark showdown shows. My advice is to simply go for the cheapest one you can find, as I’m not overly convinced you’re really getting that much more for your money by opting for something more expensive.

If you’re building a mini-ITX PC, you’ll also want to look at for ‘mini’ versions of some cards, too, which Zotac tend to specialise in. These often have smaller or a single fan as opposed to two, making them slightly less efficient than a normal sized-model, but they’re a great alternative for smaller PC cases, or those looking to save a bit of money.

Best graphics card for 1080p: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

What you should actually buy: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

If you want to play games at maximum settings at 1920×1080, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is definitely the way to go. Able to offer a smooth 60fps in pretty much every one of today’s biggest blockbusters on Ultra graphics quality (and even faster frame rates on High if you have a high refresh rate monitor), this card is fantastic value for money.

In my eyes, it’s a much better investment than our previous best graphics card for 1080p recommendations, the 6GB version of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 or the 8GB AMD Radeon RX 580, as it’s not only got one of Nvidia’s more powerful Turing GPU (although none of the ray tracing or DLSS support you’ll find on their Turing-based RTX graphics cards, I might add), but its 6GB of faster GDDR6 memory means it can also tear through all the graphics data being chucked at it much quicker than the GDDR5 memory you’ll find on the GTX 1060 and RX 580. To see exactly how it compares to the GTX 1060, head over to our GTX 1660 Ti vs GTX 1060 comparison article.

At the same time, however, I also appreciate that not every one wants to spend upwards of £260 / $280 on a graphics card – no matter how good it is. As a result, the 6GB GTX 1060 and 8GB RX 580 still get a nod as my budget recommendations in this category for those looking to keep costs down as much as possible – at least in the UK. Bar the odd sale deal on the RX 580, prices for these cards are pretty much identical to the GTX 1660 Ti at time of writing in the US, making Nvidia’s latest GPU much better value for money. In the UK, meanwhile, prices for these cards are low enough to make them good alternatives to the more expensive GTX 1660 Ti – especially when you get two free games with the RX 580 (out of Devil May Cry 5, the new Resident Evil 2 remake and The Division 2), arguably making it better value overall than the GTX 1060, which only nets you a Fortnite gear bundle.

If even these are too expensive, then your next best bet is the 8GB AMD Radeon RX 570. This starts from £150 / $180, and not only comes with a healthier 8GB of memory compared to Nvidia’s similarly priced 4GB GTX 1050Ti, but it also comes with the same two free games offer as the RX 580. The GTX 1050 Ti, by comparison, doesn’t have any bundle deal at all right now. As long as you stick to 1080p, the RX 570 can usually tame most games on Medium settings, but can also achieve a certain silkiness on High as well.

Best graphics card for 1440p: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

What you should actually buy: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia’s new RTX 2060 is an absolutely stonking 1440p GPU. Previously, you would have had to have forked out another £100 / $100 for something like Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070Ti or AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 56 to get proper 60fps perfection on maximum or high quality settings at this resolution, but now the RTX 2060 can do everything they can and more for a heck of a lot less.

Even better, Nvidia are currently doing a game bundle with the RTX 2060 that gets you a copy of either Battlefield V or Anthem, both of which can make use of the card’s fancy Nvidia RTX features such as its reflection-enhancing ray-tracing tech and performance-boosting DLSS (although in Anthem’s case, its DLSS support is yet to be implemented in-game).

If you’re looking for something a little bit cheaper (and really aren’t fussed about ray tracing or DLSS), then you should get Nvidia’sGTX 1660 Ti instead. As you can see from our GTX 1660 Ti vs RTX 2060 comparison article, the GTX 1660 Ti isn’t actually that far behind the RTX 2060 in a lot of cases, making it an equally good choice for those after a highly capable 1440p card.

There’s also a case to be made for AMD’s Radeon RX 590 as well if you’re not that fussed about having the best-looking polygons at this resolution, especially when this one gets you all three of AMD’s free games, but with prices starting at £235 / $240, I’d argue the GTX 1660 Ti is still the superior GPU.

Best graphics card for 4K: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti

What you should actually buy: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon Vega 64

It’s ludicrously expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and are after the best of the best that 4K has to offer, then the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti is the only card around right now that can do a silky smooth 60fps at 4K on max settings without compromise. You’ll also benefit from all of Nvidia’s best RTX features as and when developers eventually patch in support for all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games, and you probably won’t have to upgrade your graphics card again for a considerable number of years.

The thing is, you can still get a pretty damn good 4K experience for almost half as much money. With the GTX 1080 becomingly increasingly scarce, Nvidia’s RTX 2070 is now a much better proposition for would-be 4K-ers. The RTX 2070 is a smidge faster than the GTX 1080, plus it does all the neat RTX bits and bobs that the RTX 2080Ti can do, and comes with a free copy of Battlefield V or Anthem to show them all off as well. You won’t be playing on max settings unfortunately, but if you’re fine with somewhere between 45-50fps (or indeed 60fps in some cases) on either Medium or High, then the RTX 2070 is much better value for money than its ludicrously expensive sibling.

If that doesn’t sound quite good enough for you, then you can always opt for either the RTX 2080 or Radeon 7. Both of these offer much smoother frame rates on High at 4K, but they’re also a lot more expensive – around £650 / $700 at time of writing, with the RTX 2080 just edging out the Radeon 7 in terms of overall value – see our Radeon 7 vs RTX 2080 comparison piece for more info.

The main reason why I haven’t recommended either of these cards as the 4K cards to buy here, however, is because I’ve found they both seem to bottleneck when paired with my Core i5 CPU, which hinders their overall performance. The RTX 2070, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to suffer from such problems, and neither does my other recommendation in this category, the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64. As a result, I’d only recommend splashing out on the RTX 2080 or Radeon 7 if you have a Core i7 or Ryzen 7 CPU at your disposal, otherwise you’ll be doing yourself a disservice.

Indeed, the Vega 64 is a particularly enticing prospect at the moment, as prices have just been getting better and better. It’s not quite as powerful as the RTX 2070, truth be told, but its cheaper price (at least in the UK) plus the same three free games deal available with the RX 590 (and Radeon 7, I might add) all add up to make it another tempting offer for those looking to keep costs down.

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review and AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 review for more info.

Is now a good time to buy a new graphics card?

With AMD’s Radeon 7 and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Ti cards now out in the wild, there are currently no more big graphics card releases on the horizon that we currently know about. Of course, there will almost certainly be a non-Ti version of the GTX 1660 at some point, so those looking for an even cheaper 1080p graphics card may do well to hold fire for a bit longer. There’s no telling how long it will take to arrive, though. At a guess, I’d say it’s probably at least a month away, if not two, although given how quickly (and generally low-key) the launch of the GTX 1660 Ti was, Nvidia may well drop it sooner than expected.

We also don’t really know what’s going on with AMD’s next-gen Navi cards either. They could be another bunch of high-end cards like their recently released Radeon 7, or they could be an entire suite of budget to mid-range cards. We just don’t know. It’s possible we may see some more announcements in June when Computex takes place over in Taiwan, but we may well have to wait until Gamescom in August like Nvidia did with their original RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti launch last year. It’s just too early to say.

Personally, you’re probably fine buying a high-end graphics card at the moment, but if you want to be 100% sure that something isn’t about to come along and replace it, then I’d say the only truly safe bet right now is the 1440p category. I’d be very surprised if AMD come up with an RTX 2060 competitor any time soon, so anyone after something at the border between mid-range and high-end should be able to buy a new graphics card right now with relative confidence.

How we test:

Whenever a new graphics card comes in for testing, I put it through a number of gaming tests using both in-game benchmarking tools and real-world gameplay, where the aid of frame rate counters help me determine what kind of average frame rate you can expect at various different quality settings. Currently, I test each graphics card with the following games:

In each case, I see what’s possible at the highest graphics setting at 1920×1080, 2560×1440 and, if it can handle it, 3840×2160 (4K). Then I aim to get each game running at 60fps at each resolution, giving you the best case scenario for each one and an idea of what kind of compromises you’ll have to make.

If you're also looking for a new monitor to go with your new graphics card, make sure you check out our best gaming monitor recommendations as well.